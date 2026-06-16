Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images, Roommates Show

Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t say whether he took James Dolan’s advice to abstain from sex during the playoffs, but his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, didn’t love the idea.

As the Knicks embarked on their quest for a championship before the playoffs began in April, Dolan gathered the team for an impassioned speech about the importance of making sacrifices for 10 weeks to grab this opportunity in front of them. Now that the Knicks have won their first championship in 53 years, the Roommates Show, hosted by Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, has released the full 15-minute video of Dolan’s speech. And the video confirmed an earlier report from SNY’s Ian Begley, that Dolan facetiously suggested the players should abstain from sex for those 10 weeks.

“I had this idea that maybe you should give up sex for the next 10 weeks,” Dolan said as some of the players chuckled during his pre-playoffs speech on Apr. 3. “You don’t have to give up sex for the next 10 weeks, but like Spartans — do you know what Spartans are? They denied themselves so that they could have an edge. Get the edge.

“Go home, talk to your wives. Don’t tell them you’re not going to have sex, and don’t tell them it was my idea,” Dolan continued. “But let them know what this is going to be like, what your commitment is going to be like, and how they’re going to have to sacrifice too.”

Tuesday morning, Towns joined The Howard Stern Show as part of his never-ending champions media tour, where he was asked about Dolan’s advice. And against Dolan’s wishes, Towns did tell his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, about the abstinence request from the oft-criticized Knicks owner.

“I’m a happily engaged man, I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancé what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one,” Towns told Stern with a laugh.

But even if they didn’t listen to his no sex suggestion, Dolan said he wanted to speak with the players before the playoffs to make sure they knew how life-changing winning a championship for the New York Knicks would be. And now that they have their championship, Towns said he’s stunned by the reaction.

“You never realize as an athlete when you’re doing something special, you never realize the true impact it has,” Towns told Stern. “You just understand you’re competing at the highest level and you want to do something special…there was just so much healing, I was stunned. I didn’t realize how impactful it really is, and I still honestly don’t understand the true magnitude of what we’ve done.”