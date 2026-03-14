Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Inside the NBA likes to have fun with Charles Barkley’s lack of knowledge about the NBA with the game “Who He Play For?” where Ernie Johnson quizzes him on which NBA team journeymen are currently with. John Wall is not Charles Barkley.

The newly retired point guard has joined the Amazon Prime Video NBA team this season. But instead of having a laugh over a television analyst and his lack of knowledge about players, NBA fans were actually treated to the exact opposite.

John Wall has a memory and knowledge of current basketball players that appear to be unmatched on planet earth.

The Amazon game was “Where’d He Go To School?” and challenged Wall to name the college program of many NBA players who aren’t household names. Incredibly, he got 16 out of 20 names right as his Prime Video colleagues marveled at his capabilities.

Watch and behold.

.@JohnWall showing elite college basketball knowledge 🧠 pic.twitter.com/fGajh4ypdQ — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 14, 2026

While Inside the NBA is beloved for its entertainment value and humor, it is a pretty stark contrast from the NBA studio shows. On TNT, Shaquille O’Neal didn’t even know who Baylor Scheierman was. And yet on Amazon, John Wall can tell you where he went to college. And Josh Okogie, Jaylin Williams, Kasparas Jakucionis, and almost everyone else who plays professionally in the Association.

While laughing along with the Inside the NBA crew is entertaining in its own right, it is incredibly refreshing to actually hear from someone with deep knowledge of today’s basketball players. That’s what basketball fans have been asking to see for years, and now thankfully it is finally being delivered, and in an entertaining way as well.

Props to John Wall for being such a basketball savant. Maybe the transfer portal era in college basketball is here just to give him a bigger challenge.