Credit: NBC

In an appropriate way to celebrate the NBA returning to NBC after a 24-year layoff, John Tesh performed his iconic “Roundball Rock” ahead of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. It’s the first time Tesh has performed the beloved NBA on NBC theme in a sports arena.

Tesh performed “Roundball Rock” during All-Star Game lineup introductions, with Bob Costas setting up the scene on the NBC broadcast. And fittingly so with Costas, who narrated many NBA on NBC opens ahead of “Roundball Rock” and followed the theme with monologues ahead of big NBA games on NBC in the 1990s and early 2000s. “By the way, for the first time in 24 years, the All-Star Game is back on NBC,” Costas said. “And to come to think of it, so am I, although for me it hasn’t been quite that long. And with the return of the NBA on NBC, we welcome back its soundtrack, ‘Roundball Rock’. So, to get the festivities started, he’s the man who composed that iconic track, John Tesh.” Here was Bob Costas introducing John Tesh and the “Roundball Rock” performance on NBC. #NBA #NBC pic.twitter.com/EGxBmiDJvv https://t.co/uHPYDlyAmE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2026 John Tesh performs ‘Roundball Rock’ during the NBA All-Star Game intros. #NBA #NBC pic.twitter.com/XHtjzwDEUc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2026

While the NBA and its All-Star Game events have been under heavy criticism, John Tesh performing “Roundball Rock” live is something everyone can get behind and will serve as the highlight of the weekend for many NBA fans.