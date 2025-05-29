Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Nothing about Pat McAfee’s Game 4 theatrics at the Eastern Conference Finals “Hurt So Good” for John Mellencamp.

The Indiana music legend admitted he was embarrassed by McAfee’s antics, hinting that it didn’t exactly scream “Small Town” vibes. Tasked with firing up the Indiana crowd during Game 4 between the Pacers and Knicks, McAfee grabbed a live mic and went full WWE, calling out celebrity Knicks fans like Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Timothée Chalamet and urging the home crowd to send them back to New York with their ears bleeding.

While McAfee was out there riling up the Indiana faithful like he was “Crumblin’ Down,” Mellencamp probably just wanted to “Walk Tall” past the whole scene and “Check It Out” from a safe distance.

The crowd ate it up. Mellencamp didn’t.

“The Knicks/Pacers games have been very entertaining for anyone who likes basketball or sports,” he posted on X in a statement that looked like it was made in Microsoft Paint. “I attended Game 4 in Indianapolis. ‘Hoosier Hospitality’… I was embarrassed when somebody under whose direction I don’t know called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team – and in turn, support our team. The audience booed these people.

“I’d say that was not Hoosier Hospitality. One could say it’s poor, poor sportsmanship. I was not proud to be a Hoosier, and I lived here my entire life. On behalf of most Hoosiers, I would like to apologize for our poor behavior. I’m sure the Pacers had nothing to do with this smackdown.”

Mellencamp may have unintentionally dipped into wrestling lingo, but it’s pretty clear he has no idea who McAfee is, much like Ben Stiller, who admitted he was “unfamiliar” with the former Indianapolis Colts punter’s game.

To his credit, McAfee didn’t take offense.

“Shoutout, John Mellencamp; he can feel however he wants,” he said before breaking into a rendition of “Pink Houses” during the ESPN portion of The Pat McAfee Show. Because, of course he did.

McAfee might be beloved by college football fans, WWE crowds, and Swifties, but apparently, the most iconic rocker from his own backyard doesn’t want to claim him.