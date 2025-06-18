Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

As a former member of the Philadelphia Phillies and an analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia, John Kruk has become synonymous with Philly sports.

So much so that it’s not uncommon to see him show up at any sporting event in town, not just baseball. In fact, in 2019, he rang the bell for the 76ers, which has become a pre-game tradition to get the crowd excited.

That’s our guy! John Kruk ringing the Sixers in on Christmas Day! pic.twitter.com/tDwEYJqCca — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 25, 2019

However, something happened between now and then that soured Kruk on the Sixers. At least that’s what it sounded like Tuesday when Kruk told his broadcasting partner that he was boycotting the local NBA franchise.

What did the 76ers do to John Kruk?!?! pic.twitter.com/qw46lcoX2c — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 18, 2025

“You know how the Sixers have the bell? You’ve rung the bell,” McCarthy said. “Did a heck of a job.”

“Never again,” added Kruk. “I’m boycotting them.”

McCarthy, perhaps realizing it was best not to pry about Kruk’s reasons while live on NBC Sports Philly, could only laugh.

“I didn’t realize that,” he said.

Now, it’s entirely possible the former Phillies star was being tongue-in-cheek, but it does beg the question of what happened? Or, as Crossing Broad’s Kyle Pagan posits, perhaps he’s just upset with the current trajectory of the franchise.

Whatever happened to change Kruk’s relationship with the Sixers must have been a recent development. He has often talked about how he watches every game and is a massive fan of the team.