John Kruk Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia
NBABy Sean Keeley on

As a former member of the Philadelphia Phillies and an analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia, John Kruk has become synonymous with Philly sports.

So much so that it’s not uncommon to see him show up at any sporting event in town, not just baseball. In fact, in 2019, he rang the bell for the 76ers, which has become a pre-game tradition to get the crowd excited.

However, something happened between now and then that soured Kruk on the Sixers. At least that’s what it sounded like Tuesday when Kruk told his broadcasting partner that he was boycotting the local NBA franchise.

“You know how the Sixers have the bell? You’ve rung the bell,” McCarthy said. “Did a heck of a job.”

“Never again,” added Kruk. “I’m boycotting them.”

McCarthy, perhaps realizing it was best not to pry about Kruk’s reasons while live on NBC Sports Philly, could only laugh.

“I didn’t realize that,” he said.

Now, it’s entirely possible the former Phillies star was being tongue-in-cheek, but it does beg the question of what happened? Or, as Crossing Broad’s Kyle Pagan posits, perhaps he’s just upset with the current trajectory of the franchise.

Whatever happened to change Kruk’s relationship with the Sixers must have been a recent development. He has often talked about how he watches every game and is a massive fan of the team.

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley