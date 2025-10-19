Credit: Derek Bodner

The 2024-2025 NBA season was one that Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers would like to forget.

However, Embiid hasn’t forgotten what some in the media have said about him.

Friday night, Embiid returned to the court for the first time in almost eight months following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. He looked solid in a 126-110 preseason victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

After the game, the Sixers star wasted no time calling out members of the media who don’t think he’s the player he once was.

“I see all these guys,” Embiid said. “I’m here to help out. According to a lot of your peers [in the media], I’m not even a top-100 basketball player in this league. So, I guess I just gotta fit in and see where I can help the team win.”

It’s unclear who, exactly, Embiid was referring to. He was ranked No. 47 on ESPN’s top 100 players list, No. 54 on The Ringer’s list, and No. 26 on Bleacher Report’s Top 100.

While he’s clearly feeling salty about some of the coverage he’s received, he also tried to say that he’s putting the past behind him.

“I don’t want to really think about the past,” Embiid said. “I’m just in a good space mentally, physically. … I’m just happy to touch the basketball and be able to play basketball and do what I love.

“When you don’t get (to do) that, it’s tough, but that’s what I’m most happy about. So today, tonight, that’s all I kept thinking about. I’m on the court playing basketball, doing some good things, helping us win, and yeah, that’s really what I was focused on.”

The Sixers star made headlines last year when he got into a shoving match with Philadelphia columnist Marcus Hayes. He was suspended for several games and spent much of the season getting ripped in the media over his fitness and habits.

Embiid averaged 23.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 19 games last season.