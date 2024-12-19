Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

As the NBA attempts to deal with its ratings problem, don’t expect much help from Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.

We’re not even through December yet and commissioner Adam Silver has already been asked to address the NBA’s declining TV ratings on several occasions. But now, even NBA coaches are being asked to address the issue, with Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell asking Mazzulla to offer an explanation for the ratings dip.

Asked Joe Mazzulla on what he thinks about the NBA ratings discussion: “I add to that, I don’t watch NBA games. I’m just as much of a problem as everyone else.” pic.twitter.com/y57BymiU4L — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) December 18, 2024



“I add to that,” Mazzulla said with a deadpan look. “I don’t watch NBA games. I’m just as much of a problem as everyone else…I’m around (NBA basketball) all the time so I would rather watch something else.”

Silver has been reluctant to blame the actual product, instead citing factors like the demise of cable, the World Series and election. But he probably didn’t expect the league’s coaches to fuel the issue by admitting they would rather be watching something other than the NBA.

This answer is sort of on-brand for Mazzulla, who’s known for his unabashedly blunt responses when speaking with the media. Obviously, Mazzulla wasn’t going to join the chorus of people blaming the three-point shot considering the Celtics are on pace to set multiple three-point records.

Mazzulla watches the NBA. He just watches it in the form of game tape rather than sitting down to catch an ESPN or TNT broadcast at night. And there are probably other coaches who do the same. But when people who are supposed to be ambassadors of the sport are admitting they’d rather watch something else, it’s not doing the NBA any favors.

[Noa Dalzell]