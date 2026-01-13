Screengrab via X

For the last two days, the sports media universe has been in a state of deep reflection over a press conference pick-me-up from Jacksonville media member Lynn Jones to Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

The debate has been intense and wide-ranging with pretty much everyone across the industry weighing in on whether it was an abdication of journalistic responsibility or a much needed moment of humanity and positivity.

But then when you see press conferences like what Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla did and you are reminded that maybe it was all a giant overreaction and postgame press conferences aren’t that serious.

The Celtics lost a close game at the Indiana Pacers on Monday night by a 98-96 final score. Pascal Siakam scored the winning basket over Derrick White with a nifty bank shot off the window. However, Mazzulla was not impressed.

PASCAL SIAKAM WITH THE CLUTCH BUCKET TO PUT THE PACERS UP TWO! pic.twitter.com/QgoAOEOvzk — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 13, 2026

He clearly thought that Siakim committed an illegal screen to get open on the play. And in trying to prove his point, he went with a creative route. He didn’t put the officials on nuclear blast and invite a fine from the NBA. Rather, he chose to answer every single question at the postgame press conference with “illegal screen.” Interestingly, the NBA’s clip of the play begins after the Siakam screen, which does look a little aggressive.

joe mazzulla answering every question “illegal screen” pic.twitter.com/SCnuXLXW3B — JGFC (@JGFC__) January 13, 2026

Joe Mazzulla is an interesting guy who definitely marches to the beat of his own drum. And he’s proven time and time again that the Boston media does not faze him. The reporters getting stonewalled probably didn’t see the humor in it as the presser ended pretty quickly after it became clear what the coach was trying to accomplish. But obviously he felt he needed to stand up for his team and did not feel like going through the motions after a frustrating loss.

As this performance reminds us, not every interaction at a postgame press conference is a referendum on the state of sports journalism and humanity as a whole.