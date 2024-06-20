Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images

ESPN’s JJ Redick will be the next head coach of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of Redick’s hiring, which is a story unto itself.

It’s a four-year deal for Redick and the Lakers, per Woj.

ESPN Sources: JJ Redick has agreed on a four-year contract to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Rob Pelinka offered job this morning and Redick’s started working on a staff to surround himself with experience. pic.twitter.com/G66eVFRALp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

The news ends a fascinating saga that has run over the past few weeks. After the Denver Nuggets eliminated them from the NBA Playoffs, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham. Soon after, Redick and his potential candidacy for the job was rumored. It invoked takes of all kinds, ranging from Redick’s prowess to how he wears a hat.

Some argued that ESPN wasn’t helping the former Duke star get the job. All of that “interference” wound up amounting to nothing. It likely helps that UConn coach Dan Hurley turned LA down to return to Storrs, where he and the Huskies will aim for an unprecedented three-peat this season.

Redick was a superstar at Duke during his playing days. He went on to have a long NBA career, prominently playing for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers. After retiring in 2021, the 2006 National Player of the Year joined ESPN. He’s also hosted various basketball podcasts over the years, including one with LeBron James, who Redick will now coach, presuming James stays in the City of Angels.

This story will have a ripple effect around the league, ESPN, and the larger media world. With the Lakers plucking JJ from ESPN, the network must decide what they want to do for the upcoming season. The media rights deals will reset after the 2024-25 season. So, do they keep their booth at Mike Breen and Doris Burke? Do they add a temporary third? Is there someone they can lure from somewhere else? All of these questions have the opportunity to be answered soon.

