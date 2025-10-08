Credit: Dave McMenamin

You didn’t really think LeBron James was going to announce his retirement this week, right?

Well, if you did, don’t tell JJ Redick.

James teased a major career announcement when he invited everyone to the “Second Decision” on Tuesday afternoon. After announcing he was taking his talents to South Beach in the first Decision back in 2010, many assumed the second decision would feature similarly big career news. Big career news, like a possible retirement announcement.

Alas, those who were bracing for James to announce his retirement plans from the NBA would have to settle for the second decision being nothing more than an ad for Hennessy. Hours later, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick met with reporters and was asked if he was receiving texts about James’ possible retirement.

JJ Redick on LeBron James “Second Decision” “You guys are idiots… we all knew it was an ad right — nobody was freaking out” (Via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/JqhOaBE8K5 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 7, 2025



“You guys are idiots,” Redick quickly fired back. “We all knew it was an ad, right? I’m sure I got some texts…I think most people that text me are also aware that it was probably an ad. Nobody was freaking out.”

Did we all know it was an ad? Not everyone is as media savvy as JJ Redick would like to remind us he is. Some people were definitely expecting some big news with the second decision. Most of us knew it was going to be lame. We didn’t realize how lame it was going to be. And it turned out to be lamer than we had even expected.

The first decision has been widely ridiculed as one of LeBron’s biggest missteps in a career that doesn’t have many missteps. It’s ultimately a good thing that the second decision wasn’t an equally big announcement. And as much as the second decision being nothing more than a marketing campaign is lame, it almost seems like an admission by James that the first decision was kind of lame, too.