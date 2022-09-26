JJ Redick will be sticking around at ESPN for awhile longer.

Per the New York Post, Redick has a new three-year deal with ESPN that includes “a greatly expanded role.”

ESPN announced Redick’s new contract on Monday.

ESPN reaches a multi-year extension with @ESPNNBA analyst @jj_redick Redick's expanded role includes a regular #NBA game assignment, #NBADraft coverage & appearances across ESPN programs pic.twitter.com/PnzehEv5EI — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 26, 2022

ESPN’s tweet notes that Redick’s contract consists of “a regular #NBA game assignment, #NBADraft coverage & appearances across ESPN programs.”

The Post’s story says Redick will work at least 25 games per season, and he’s expected to work in a three-person booth for “at least half” of his games alongside analyst Richard Jefferson. He’ll also be part of ESPN’s NBA Draft coverage, as the company’s tweet states, while also appearing on various ESPN studio shows.

Interestingly, the Post’s story notes that Turner made a run at Redick. He clearly would have been a fit there, but probably would have had less to do than with ESPN.

Cheers to Redick continuing to make debate shows look ridiculous.

[New York Post]