Photo credit: ESPN

The most media-savvy head coach in the NBA appeared to turn his mic off before speaking to Luka Dončić during Wednesday night’s ESPN broadcast.

With the Los Angeles Lakers playing the San Antonio Spurs on ESPN, Redick appeared to be wearing a microphone for his former employer. Late in the first quarter, Dončić picked up his second foul while defending Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and immediately argued the call with officials.

Redick called Dončić over to the sideline, but before saying anything, the second-year head coach seemingly turned his mic off.

Was that JJ Redick turning his mic off before talking to Luka? 👀 pic.twitter.com/f35cgrOfK3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2025

According to one former ESPN producer and current media operator, coaches and players turning their mics off is one of the challenges when creating wired segments. It happens more often than viewers might think.

It’s unlikely Redick was saying anything particularly controversial. This isn’t the NFL or MLB, where coaches worry about plays and signs being stolen. More likely, he was just being cautious about whatever he wanted to say to his star player, whether that’s about the officiating, Dončić’s reaction, or just keeping their conversation private.

The irony is that by seemingly turning his mic off to avoid creating a clip or story, Redick created a clip and a story anyway.