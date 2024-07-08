Credit: JJ Redick on YouTube

JJ Redick shook up the NBA content space during and after his playing career before abruptly departing it this spring to coach the Los Angeles Lakers. The host of The Old Man and the Three podcast and founder of ThreeFourTwo Productions posted a farewell video to his YouTube channel on Monday explaining his decision to step away from the company and what its future will hold.

Redick confirmed ThreeFourTwo productions will continue in his absence, but that he will have “no involvement.” However, Redick also teased a “massive” interview coming soon and indicated other NBA shows produced by ThreeFourTwo will go forward.

“My entire focus right now is on coaching the Los Angeles Lakers and making them the best possible team they can be,” Redick said.

From Richard Jefferson’s Road Trippin’ podcast with Channing Frye and Allie Clifton to the Xs and Os deep-dive show The Dunker Spot, the foundation Redick built will seemingly stay in place despite his departure.

“I’m really proud of everything that we’ve done over the last four years,” Redick said. “Everything we have done has been based upon a foundation of a love of the game of basketball. And going forward, everything that ThreeFourTwo will do will be based on that love for the game of basketball.”

Redick cofounded ThreeFourTwo in 2021 with entertainment producer Tommy Alter after retiring from the NBA. Since then, he has added several shows to the network and even coproduced external podcasts with Barstool Sports and Wondery.

Redick did not go into specifics on the future of the business and did not fully rule out The Old Man and the Three continuing in some form. Redick previously teased that Mind the Game, his podcast with LeBron James, could continue without him as well.

“This is a new chapter, a new challenge in my life,” Redick said. “I’m extremely excited about it, but I’m also very thankful for the last four years and everything we’ve been able to do. And you are in good hands going forward with … the rest of the team at ThreeFourTwo.”

Redick will get a chance to coach the legendary James and the Lakers as a first-time coach starting this fall.

[JJ Redick on YouTube]