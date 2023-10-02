Credit: Wes Goldberg on X

Jimmy Butler has been around the NBA long enough to know the rhythms and patterns of NBA media day, so for the past two years, the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP has set fire to the whole affair.

On Monday, he let out his inner early 2000s emo rock kid flush with the haircut and faux piercing studs.

“I’m emo,” he announced upon arrival.

Jimmy Butler has arrived. “I’m emo.” pic.twitter.com/cs1TTP5swv — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 2, 2023

NBA Twitter (or X now, sure), being the jokesters they are, couldn’t help themselves but concoct the best nicknames possible.

Ball Out Boy has to be the best, but there was no shortage.

Ball Out Boy

Twenty Two Pilots

My Incredible Romance

24 Seconds To Mars

Simple Man

Death Cab For Coffee

Jimmy Eat Worldpic.twitter.com/PqOEv4Kj7d — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) October 2, 2023

It would seem Butler has moved on from the Heat’s failed pursuit of Damian Lillard and wanted to bring some levity to the media circus this year.

But last year, Butler had an even greater plan.

Butler came in with dreadlock extensions, understanding a secret that only an NBA veteran (or Aaron Rodgers) would know: the photo taken on media day is the one used during pregame lineup intros, broadcast graphics, and more all season long.

“It’s still up to debate whether I’m going to keep my hair like this or not,” he said last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler)

Butler is trolling the whole NBA world with these goofs. NBA media has to determine the best photo of a bunch of questionable options. And his teammates have to figure out how seriously to take the notoriously stern Butler.

He told teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro on Monday that media day is his Halloween.

Bam Adebayo: "The whole lip ring is annoying." Jimmy Butler: "Look, I gotta stay in character." Bam: "Sh*t. You get a haircut for Media Day." Jimmy: "This is my halloween." ? (via jimmybutler/IG)pic.twitter.com/CvSIyN50fx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

It remains to be seen how NBA broadcasters and arenas handle Butler’s latest do.

But basketball fans ate it up.

