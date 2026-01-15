Screengrab via X

The first blockbuster trade of the NBA season saw the Atlanta Hawks deal All-Star point guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards.

Young hasn’t yet suited up for the Wizards just yet as he has been dealing with MCL and quad injuries throughout much of the season. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, he is expected to remain out until after the All-Star break.

However, that didn’t stop Trae Young from joining his Wizards teammates in Los Angeles for their road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. And just after tip-off, Clippers analyst Jim Jackson joked that Young’s presence on the bench wasn’t just to catch his new team in action.

Clippers announcer Jim Jackson on Trae Young being on the Wizards bench against the Clippers in Los Angeles “I guarantee if this trip was in Utah Trae wouldn’t be on the bench.” pic.twitter.com/cK9yLhdizG — r/nba_highlights (@rNBAHighlights) January 15, 2026

“I guarantee if this trip was in Utah, he wouldn’t be on the bench,” Jackson quipped.

There may be a few more opportunities to enjoy the sights and surroundings of Los Angeles than there is in Salt Lake City for visiting NBA players. And while Jim Jackson didn’t go the full Vernon Maxwell route, he did play into that reputation of the home of the Jazz. Of course, Utah does have the edge on skiing and snowboarding over Los Angeles, so at least there’s that feather in their cap.

The Wizards could have used Trae Young on the court as his new team fell to a suddenly resurgent Cilppers by a 119-105 scoreline. But until then, they will have to make do with his encouragement from the bench… at least when they visit attractive locales across the NBA.