Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After his first breakout game during Linsanity, Jeremy Lin went home and did what he had done almost every day since childhood: he opened ESPN.com.

Only this time, he was the story.

For years, Lin had been the kid consuming sports through a screen, dreaming about the athletes who occupied the homepage. Suddenly, after one unforgettable night at Madison Square Garden, he was staring back at himself.

He is going to be on that front page again now, in a different way, at a different point in his life, sitting across from Scott Van Pelt on Wednesday night on SportsCenter live from Washington, D.C., as an ESPN analyst for the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs — the Knicks’ first Finals appearance since 1999 — 14 years after Lin’s one season with the franchise that turned him into something the sports world had never quite seen before and hasn’t fully known what to do with since.

ESPN called a few days before the series started and asked if he could do Games 1-4. Lin had made a brief appearance on the network back in March, three days on NBA Today, producing a Luka Dončić breakdown segment that reached a lot more people than Lin or ESPN probably expected. He used the telestrator to trace Dončić’s footwork reads, explained how defenders get manipulated before the ball even leaves Luka’s hands, and concluded that the only real defensive answer is to scream for help and hope somebody comes.

.@JLin7 joins NBA Today, and walks us through why Luka Doncic continues to be unstoppable in isolation 🤝 pic.twitter.com/veJm6GJx7i — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 27, 2026

Malika Andrews and ESPN vice president of production Hilary Guy kept in touch with Lin afterward, told him they wanted to find something for him down the road, and when the Knicks reached the Finals against every expectation and every prior draft of how this season was supposed to go, the call came.

“Are you serious?” Lin told them. “The Finals? That’s something you would be willing to do?”

He has been thinking seriously about broadcasting since retiring, turning over the question of what he actually wanted to do with everything he had spent his career accumulating. The answer he kept arriving at surprised him a little because he had never thought about it as a player. When you are in the middle of it, hooping every day, preparing for opponents, managing your body, and trying to get better, the future after basketball is an abstraction you push away — at least in the early 2010s —because engaging with it honestly would mean admitting that it ends. But in retirement, that abstraction becomes the actual question, and for Lin the answer that kept coming back was about the game itself, about wanting to give something back to it, to the fans who never got to be inside an NBA locker room, to bring them closer to what the sport actually looks and feels like from inside.

“The game has literally changed my entire life and the lives of my family members,” he told Awful Announcing in a phone interview, “and this is one way I really want to give back to it.”

He texted Steve Novak — now an MSG game and studio analyst — to ask about the experience, and Novak talked about the schedule, the work-life balance, and how much joy he had found in it. He reached out to Danny Green and Iman Shumpert, both former teammates now working in broadcasting, to say he would love to pick their brains before they had a chance to actually work alongside each other during the Finals.

“You’re thinking through literally 15 things at once up there,” Lin said, “but it’s about how do you find a way, with enough reps, to just come across really relaxed and collected, and to better communicate effectively.”

Linsanity is 14 years old now, a number that’s harder to believe the more vividly you remember it. For the person it happened to, those seven weeks in New York have never really ended, they just changed shape, from something that followed him everywhere he went to something he has finally learned to carry. He was the number one most googled person on the planet in 2012, an undrafted Harvard graduate who had been cut twice and was staying on his brother’s couch in Manhattan when he got his chance and turned several weeks with the New York Knicks into one of the most improbable and purely joyful stories in recent sports memory.

Then he got hurt. Then he left for Houston in free agency that summer, a departure that became complicated and a little painful in the public telling of it. Then the Knicks moved on, and Lin moved through the league — Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Charlotte again, Atlanta again, a ring with the Raptors in 2019, Taiwan, eventually retirement — and the story of those seven weeks in New York followed him everywhere he went, sometimes as celebration and sometimes as something heavier.

“The first few years after, it felt like a shadow that I couldn’t outrun,” he said. “I didn’t love talking about it or it being brought up.”

He has worked through it with therapy and sports psychology, and what used to feel like a shadow he couldn’t outrun has become something closer to pride. The first few years after, he didn’t love talking about it. Now he brings it up himself. But when you ask him what he actually remembers from those weeks, the things that don’t make it into the version of the story that gets told over and over, he doesn’t reach for the highlights. He reaches for a mall trip to Toronto with Landry Fields, Jerome Jordan, and Steve Novak. He reaches for dinners on the road, meals in D.C., the locker room laughter that nobody outside the room ever hears.

“At the end of the day, basketball is great, and championships are amazing, but you play basketball for the love of the game and for the relationships and the brotherhood that is created,” he said. “Those are the things that I really appreciate, the fact that I still keep in touch with Coach [Mike] D’Antoni and Coach [Kenny] Atkinson, that we can still have a bond forever.”

What he regrets most about 2012 is that it moved too fast and he was too young to fully take it in, and now he gets to watch this Knicks team from a seat at ESPN, with the experience and the distance to actually cherish it the way he couldn’t cherish his own run.

“Maybe I was just a little bit too young to understand everything that was happening,” Lin says. “But if I could go back and slow down time internally, I would love to do that.”

He was a young player once who came to understand too late how much perception shapes reality for the people watching from a distance, who learned through experience that the narratives built about you in the absence of your own voice have a way of calcifying into something you have to spend years dismantling. He is in the media now, on the other side of that, and the full-circle quality he keeps reaching for when he talks about it isn’t just about the Knicks, New York, or being on ESPN. It’s about having come to genuinely appreciate everything about the sport and the industry that surrounds it.

“For me to be in that space now is almost like full circle,” he adds, “in terms of just how I’ve come to really evolve and really appreciate everything about it.”

On Wednesday night, he will be live on SportsCenter from Washington, D.C., ready to show a few million people something about basketball they couldn’t quite see themselves. He took four screenshots back in 2012 because he wanted to hold onto the feeling before it disappeared. He knows better now how to slow it down.

“To be able to represent that brand,” Lin says of the Worldwide Leader in Sports, “it’s amazing.”