Cleanthony Early may not have had a lengthy NBA career, but he will at least go down in the history books as the subject of one of the most unique categories in the history of Jeopardy!

The Wichita State graduate was part of the famous undefeated 2014 team that lost a heartbreaker to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. He then went on to play from 2014-2016 with the New York Knicks where he averaged 4.3 points per game across 56 appearances.

From there, Early went on a whirlwind journey across the globe that Carmen Sandiego would be proud of. He has played professionally in Greece, Taiwan, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mongolia, and Bahrain. He recently signed with Al-Arabi in Qatar earlier this year.

Jeopardy! took advantage of those travels by dedicating a category to him and different translations of various basketball terms from the countries that he has played in. What we wouldn’t give to see the looks on the contestants’ faces when “International Hoops Terms With Cleanthony Early” was revealed as the last category of the Jeopardy round.

“International Hoops Terms With Cleanthony Early” has to be the wildest sports category in Jeopardy! history. pic.twitter.com/ZysdXM070k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 21, 2025

What do you think the audience is of Jeopardy! viewers who are familiar with the life and times of Cleanthony Early? .1 percent? .00001 percent? Maybe seven people nationwide? It’s one of the most remarkable pulls from the depths of sports knowledge that we have ever seen.

The good news for the contestants was after that early miss, they all circled back to get each of the other four questions right in the category. They included international translations for the free throw line, assists, power forward, and backboard.

Sports categories can often be a hit or miss on Jeopardy! when it comes to whether or not contestants are in the know. But you have to give the people behind one of America’s most iconic game shows credit for coming up with a category dedicated to Cleanthony Early that the players could cope with.

Move over Garrett Temple and Charles Barkley’s “Who He Play For?” We have a new leader in the clubhouse for the most iconic game show reference to an NBA journeyman.