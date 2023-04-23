Jeff Van Gundy has had enough, apparently.

Well, not really. But he certainly couldn’t let broadcasting partner Mark Jackson get away with a reference to the famous/infamous “Who Shot JR?” cliffhanger plot on Dallas, which aired 43 years ago.

Jackson attempted to weave in a double-layer of puns here to make it about Knicks wing RJ Barrett, who put up 26 points in a New York win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mark Jackson: *makes oblique "Who shot JR?" reference* Jeff Van Gundy: "What's wrong with you?" pic.twitter.com/ogBYLjZszL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2023

“Earlier in the series, the question was ‘Who shot RJ?’ Now it’s ‘What a shot, RJ.’ He’s flat-out getting it done for the Knicks. When all the pressure was on him, he’s responded.” “What’s wrong with you?”

Not to be the joke police, but Van Gundy has a point! Honestly the dated nature of the pull isn’t the worst aspect; the eventual Dallas episode that saw the mystery revealed was one of the most-watched television broadcasts in American history.

But ignoring the decades-back reach or the fact that Jackson is flipping J.R. to RJ, we must note that “What a shot, RJ” isn’t a question at all.

It drew mixed reviews on Twitter:

Dallas puns are still in play. — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) April 23, 2023

Jeff Van Gundy with the appropriate response to Marc Jackson’s “Who shot RJ?” remark:

“What’s wrong with you?” — Jeff Agrest (@jeffreya22) April 23, 2023

Mark Jackson getting creative with the "Who Shot RJ" — you have to 1) be aware of a "Dallas" cliffhanger from 40 years ago and 2) make the RJ to JR connection. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) April 23, 2023

Still, it’s a fun moment for a booth that never shies away from calling one another dumb. And asking someone what’s wrong with them is never the wrong answer when they willingly make a bad pun.

Which is most, if not all, puns.