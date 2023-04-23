NBABy Jay Rigdon on

Jeff Van Gundy has had enough, apparently.

Well, not really. But he certainly couldn’t let broadcasting partner Mark Jackson get away with a reference to the famous/infamous “Who Shot JR?” cliffhanger plot on Dallas, which aired 43 years ago.

Jackson attempted to weave in a double-layer of puns here to make it about Knicks wing RJ Barrett, who put up 26 points in a New York win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Earlier in the series, the question was ‘Who shot RJ?’ Now it’s ‘What a shot, RJ.’ He’s flat-out getting it done for the Knicks. When all the pressure was on him, he’s responded.”

“What’s wrong with you?”

Not to be the joke police, but Van Gundy has a point! Honestly the dated nature of the pull isn’t the worst aspect; the eventual Dallas episode that saw the mystery revealed was one of the most-watched television broadcasts in American history.

But ignoring the decades-back reach or the fact that Jackson is flipping J.R. to RJ, we must note that “What a shot, RJ” isn’t a question at all.

It drew mixed reviews on Twitter:

 

Still, it’s a fun moment for a booth that never shies away from calling one another dumb. And asking someone what’s wrong with them is never the wrong answer when they willingly make a bad pun.

Which is most, if not all, puns.

