Credit: CLNS Media Boston Sports Network

Jaylen Brown believes NBA referees have an agenda against him, and he claims that some of those same officials believe it, too.

Brown saw his season come to an abrupt end Saturday night, when the Boston Celtics blew a 3-1 series lead by losing Game 7 of their first-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers 109-100. After the loss, Brown appeared a little salty about the defeat, telling reporters 76ers center Joel Embiid was benefitting from calls by “flopping around.” And Brown continued to air his grievances on a Twitch stream, where he accused the referees of holding an agenda against him, while breaking down Embiid’s flops in detail.

Jaylen Brown GOES OFF on the NBA Refs and says they had an agenda against him throughout the Sixers vs Celtics series: “They clearly had an agenda, maybe because I spoke so critical on them in the regular season” “I actually spoke to some refs and they told me there’s an agenda… pic.twitter.com/LcdgEt4IQn — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 4, 2026

“That’s the thing about this basketball era, where y’all have turned our brains off and just look at analytics. Y’all have no idea what y’all talking about. Flopping and exaggerating contact is different. It’s like when somebody barely touched you, and you’re selling a call to make it seem like you just got shot,” Brown ranted on Twitch. “This is just my personal opinion on basketball; some of you might disagree, but argue with your grandma. Flopping has ruined our game. Joel Embiid is a great player, one of the best bigs in f*cking basketball history, flops. He knows it. This ain’t breaking news.”

Brown then pivoted to complaining about the way he’s officiated, accusing NBA referees of holding something against him personally.

“Every player does it. So why are you targeting me?” Brown continued on his Twitch stream. “They clearly had an agenda. Maybe because I spoke and was critical of refs in the regular season, so they responded, ‘You’re gonna lead the playoffs in offensive fouls.’ That’s how that was, the response from the officiating crew. You could clearly tell.

“And I’ve actually spoke to some refs, and they said it was an agenda going into each game. ‘So anytime Jaylen brings his arm up, just from reputation, just call it.’ But Paul George does the same thing. Jalen Brunson does the same thing…it’s a basketball play.”

Brown essentially accused the referees of officiating him differently from the league’s other stars because he’s been critical of their officiating. Earlier this season, Brown went on a rant against NBA referees, claiming he even has conspiracies about their officiating against him. It’s worth noting, Stephen A. Smith previously cited anonymous sources saying Brown isn’t well-liked around the NBA and it hurts his status. Brown pushed back on it at the time, but now it sounds like he might be buying in.