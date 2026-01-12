Screengrab from Noa Dalzell

Jaylen Brown has a major issue with NBA officials, and he doesn’t care who knows it, even if that means a fine might be coming his way.

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs 100-95 Saturday night, Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown went off on the referees, specifically naming crew chief Curtis Blair during the lengthy rant. And considering the Celtics attempted just four free throws to San Antonio’s 20 during the game, Brown may have had a fair gripe.

Jaylen Brown said he is irate at the officiating: “I’ll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bullshit tonight.” “The inconsistency is fucking crazy. Give me the fine.” pic.twitter.com/4R7L27fDj1 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) January 11, 2026



“I feel like, honestly, they just got away with a lot, and I’m tired of the inconsistency,” Brown told reporters. “I’ll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some bullsh*t tonight. I think they’re a good defensive team, but they ain’t that damn good. I hope somebody can just pull up the clips, because it’s the same sh*t every time we play a good team. It’s like they refuse to make a call then call touch fouls on the other end.”

“That’s just extremely frustrating, bro. Like, we play hard,” Brown ranted. “We are outplaying our expectations. We compete hard on the defensive end. Then they reward the other team with touch fouls and we go down there and guys are allowed to get away with…I hope, just somebody please pull it up. Every time we play a good team, the inconsistency is crazy. I’ll take the f*cking fine. Curtis, all them dudes was terrible tonight. I don’t care. They can fine me whatever they want. But it’s crazy. Every time we play a good team, it’s the same bullsh*t. Somebody please pull up the clips. I’m irate how they officiated the game today.”

Brown noted he’s a physical player who drives to the basket, doesn’t shy away from contact and doesn’t flop, yet the four-time All-Star and legitimate MVP candidate for the 2025-26 NBA season didn’t get to the line once in 43 minutes.

“The inconsistency is f*cking crazy. Give me the fine,” Brown continued. “I don’t know what’s going on. I got my conspiracies or whatever, but I don’t know what’s going on. It seems like every time we play a good team, it’s the same sh*t”

It’s not uncommon for NBA players or coaches to criticize what they felt was bad or unfair officiating. But Brown took that to another level Saturday night. This rant had it all. It was fiery, it had expletives, it had length and detail, it called out an official by name, and it even teased a potential conspiracy. And Brown had a right to be frustrated, because there aren’t many MVP candidates in the history of the NBA who could have played 43 minutes and attempted 28 shots without getting to the free throw line once.

The NBA has not announced a penalty for Brown as of Monday morning, but short of pausing the rant to cut a check right there, the Celtics star did just about all he could to generate a fine.