Credit: Jaylen Brown on Twitch

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was fined $50,000 by the NBA for criticizing the league’s officials on a Twitch stream. After the Celtics were eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs in a first-round Game 7 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, Brown took to Twitch on Sunday to claim that the refs admit there’s an agenda against him.

“Every player does it. So why are you targeting me?” Brown said during a rant Sunday about NBA referees, on the topic of push-offs (He also said, “Flopping has ruined our game” and called out Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid). “They clearly had an agenda. Maybe because I spoke and was critical of refs in the regular season, so they responded, ‘You’re gonna lead the playoffs in offensive fouls.’ That’s how that was, the response from the officiating crew. You could clearly tell.

“And I’ve actually spoke to some refs, and they said it was an agenda going into each game. ‘So anytime Jaylen brings his arm up, just from reputation, just call it.’ But Paul George does the same thing. Jalen Brunson does the same thing…it’s a basketball play.”

Well, the fine didn’t stop Brown from continuing to criticize the NBA and its officiating.

Appearing on a Twitch stream on Wednesday, Brown explained that he “had to say something” and continued to call out the “inconsistency” with NBA officiating.

Jaylen Brown STILL GOING IN on the NBA after getting fined 😂😂 “I had to say something. There’s an inconsistency, and it’s there. You called me for all these offensive fouls…but SGA is about to win his 2nd MVP with the same move.” pic.twitter.com/f2jgMNUytp — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 7, 2026

“They’re probably going to fine me another $50k after this,” Brown said. “That was what I had to say… I had to say something. There’s an inconsistency, and it’s there. You called me for all these offensive fouls. That’s not the reason why [the Celtics] lost, but [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is about to win his second MVP with the same move.”

So, it seems a $50,000 fine for an NBA star who’s in the middle of a $285 million contract wasn’t very effective. And it will be interesting to see if Brown is right about the league fining him again after the latest comments.