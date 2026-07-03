Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a stunning blockbuster NBA trade on Wednesday, with Boston sending Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks (2028, 2031), and two second-round picks (2028, 2030). And on Thursday night, Brown went to his Twitch livestream to go off about the trade and much more.

In the latest wide-ranging rant from Brown on Twitch, he called out a “lack of respect” from Boston regarding the trade process.

Jaylen Brown says he didn’t like that the Boston Celtics didn’t tell him why he was being traded. “I wasn’t thrilled with how the conversation was facilitated. I did feel like it was a lack of respect. At one point it was fine, and then out of nowhere it just went left. I… pic.twitter.com/FYsOP7tk7E — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 3, 2026

Additionally, Brown addressed a video from Colin Cowherd that was posted on The Volume Basketball X account on Wednesday.

First, here’s the Cowherd video:

Colin Cowherd says NBA sources told him Jaylen Brown became the “smartest guy in every room” — and the Celtics had enough 👀⁣

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Brad Stevens made his move. #NBA #JaylenBrown #Celtics pic.twitter.com/9UcK2lLpw6 — The Volume Basketball (@volumebball) July 2, 2026

“I had two NBA sources tonight — two people in the league; one an executive, one a scout — say that Jaylen Brown has, it’s a disease,” Cowherd said in the video. “He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in… This was always, one executive told me, always a little bit of Jaylen Brown’s personality. Kind of the smartest guy in the room. And livestreaming, and throwing it out there, it’s just not a good space. It used to be ‘nothing good happens after three in the morning.’ Nothing good happens when pro athletes livestream. It’s just trouble. Stay away from it. You need PR people. Even what I do, when you’re emotional, when you’re in a terrible mood, don’t go to livestreaming.”

Brown played the clip and responded to it on his Twitch stream.

Jaylen Brown reacts to Colin Cowherd saying that pro athletes shouldn’t stream 😳 “I think the world craves authenticity… people wanna see what the real emotions is…” pic.twitter.com/2pMjQpmtis — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) July 3, 2026

“He’s saying, like, the livestream and, like, you need to have PR. But I think the world craves authenticity right now,” Brown said. “Everything is so PR. Everything is so scripted. Everything is so fictional or packaged that I feel like people want to see what the real emotion is, what’s real. Rather than this fake political propaganda that we get delivered in a bunch of different industries, including sports, including music, including politics. Right?

“So, me and Colin Cowherd can agree to disagree on that. But overall, I could say a lot about what he just said. I could stand up for myself, which I’ve been doing. I feel like that’s been a narrative people have been using for a long time to try to attack me and my character.”

“Colin Cowherd; I think his last name precedes him,” Brown added.

Jaylen Brown responds to Colin Cowherd calling him a disease: “Colin Cowherd…. his last name precedes him” pic.twitter.com/87kgHgvUEa — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 3, 2026

Brown also went off about “anonymous sources” mentioned in reporting, while naming recent sports media rivals Stephen A. Smith and Bobby Marks in addition to Cowherd.

Jaylen Brown on his Twitch stream, about “anonymous sources”: ‘I’m tired of these damn anonymous sources, like, anonymous executive — Colin Cowherd, Bobby Marks, Stephen A. Smith — I think yall are the sources” pic.twitter.com/nuPvJ1FJPk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 3, 2026

“What I really want to say to this is we’ve got to stop with the ‘anonymous sources,’ chat,” Brown explained. “I’m tired of these damn anonymous sources. He’s like, ‘Anonymous executive. Anonymous source.’ Colin Cowherd. Bobby Marks. Stephen A. Smith. Anonymous sources are saying anything. I think y’all are the sources. And if not, y’all shouldn’t even say it. If it’s something that’s this ridiculous.

“But we’ve got to stop. This is a part of the reason why I started streaming in the first place, because they used anonymous sources to hide behind how they actually feel. Or to hide behind things that could be controversial. Or to hide behind things that are examples of bigotry. This is an example of one, but this is not the first time. Stephen A. Smith said the same thing a couple years ago. He was like, ‘It’s not me. This is an anonymous source.’ And Bobby Marks said the same: ‘It’s not me. It’s my anonymous source.’ Colin Cowherd said the same thing: ‘It’s not me. It’s my anonymous source.’

“But they don’t see how much damage that can do. And now I’ve got to answer questions to my character. This is my life. Keep it basketball. Nobody has a problem. People think I have a problem with people critiquing my performance. Critique my performance all you want. But the line gets crossed, and then they want to act like the line doesn’t get crossed. The line is being crossed here.”

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Stephen A Smith, Bobby Marks, And Colin Cowherd For Using “Anonymous Sources.” “Unethical Reporting.” pic.twitter.com/b1hBWAqjKc — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) July 3, 2026

“The anonymous sources [are] super unethical,” Brown added. “When you all see these anonymous sources, don’t even take them [seriously]. These journalists that have these huge platforms. They keep doing it and act like there’s no harm in it.”

Brown concluded his stream by saying that he’ll be the NBA’s “villain” in the upcoming season.

Jaylen Brown ends the stream saying this upcoming NBA season he’s gonna be the villain: “They are going to turn me into the villain, and I’m going to just embrace it. The villain is emerged that’s what yall want me to be lets get it” pic.twitter.com/CST0Z5Bs18 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 3, 2026

“They are going to turn me into the villain,” Brown explained. “And I’m going to just embrace it. So, this season, let’s get it. You know what I mean? The villain is emerged.”