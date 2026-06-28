Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

With the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes over, all eyes are on Jaylen Brown as the Boston Celtics have been heavily rumored to have him on the trading block.

Everyone in NBA circles is talking about Brown, his trade value, and potential destinations. That includes ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks, who recently appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio to discuss the market for the Celtics star.

A 38-second clip from that interview was shared by the SiriusXM NBA Radio X account on Saturday morning, with a juicy nugget of intel.

“There’s mixed feelings about him.”🤯@BobbyMarks42 tells @BGeltzNBA and @SamMitchellNBA the market for Jaylen Brown isn’t as robust as it might seem. Listen to the full show: https://t.co/LilkerghDy pic.twitter.com/zSSafnruY9 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 27, 2026

“There’s mixed feelings about him when you talk to teams,” said Marks in the clip, which sounded heavily edited. “… the analytics of Jaylen Brown is not good… I’m more of an eye test guy … There are some people out there that look at that a little bit more deeper than what the eye test says … I had one— not an executive, but an analytics guy— saying, ‘Yeah, we view him as like the 7th best player on a team.’ I was like, ‘Holy crap.’ … There’s a role for analytics and stuff. But— well, I guess they call it— I joked, I said, ‘I guess we call that strategy now.’ So I was like, wait a minute, that’s a little bit of a stretch there.”

On its own, that’s a spicy pullquote, and NBA X aggregators went to town. One of the biggest, NBA Central, created a post based on the analytics part.

Jaylen Brown’s trade value isn’t that high around the league, per @BobbyMarks42 “I had an analytics guy tell me, ‘We view [Jaylen Brown] as the seventh-best player on a TEAM.’”😳 (Via @SiriusXMNBA ) pic.twitter.com/tUE3zWJewF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 27, 2026

“Jaylen Brown’s trade value isn’t that high around the league, per [Bobby Marks],” wrote NBA Central, which has 2.2 million followers.

That post went mega-viral, attracting reactions from major voices around the NBA, including Stephen A. Smith, Bill Simmons, and Brown himself.

Analytics nowadays used to discredit and control narratives – Roll the ball out none of these guys better than me on both ends who does he work for https://t.co/ql3skXAutM — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 27, 2026

“Analytics nowadays used to discredit and control narratives – Roll the ball out none of these guys better than me on both ends who does he work for,” wrote Brown in a quote of the NBA Central post.

Perhaps sensing they’d stirred up a hornet’s nest by posting a heavily edited snippet from the interview, SiriusXM NBA Radio shared the full context around the comment in a four-minute audio clip. Host Brian Geltzeiler also tried to tamp down the viral pushback Marks was receiving.

“The original clip that was posted this morning did not have the full context of Bobby’s exact answer,” Geltzeiler wrote. “And in this case, it’s VERY important to hear everything he said.”

The fuller quotes provide a bit more context around what Marks was saying and how he disagreed with the analytics take on Brown.

“Listen, I’m more of an eye test guy,” he said. “I like impact winning, 29 years old, has played in 60 more games, 4 to 5 last year. They’re 191-80 the last 4 years he plays. Okay? And he’s a top 10 player. So you just take that. But here’s what the analytics say. He’s got a negative net rating the last 4 years. They were, when he was on the court this year, they were -10.6. So there are some people out there that look at that a little bit more deeper than, you know, than what the eye test says.”

Marks also tried to assuage Brown, responding to his post to say he didn’t agree with the analytics guys’ assessment.

“But what wasn’t posted was the 2m of saying I’m not an analytics person but an eye test guy,” Marks wrote to Brown. “That I would want Jaylen Brown on my team. That you impact winning (191-80 in the last 4 years), is a top-10 player and would help any team looking to win a championship. That part of course didn’t make it. But that’s the media in 2026.”

State your source https://t.co/v3k4qP6eRe — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 27, 2026

“State your source,” Brown challenged Marks in response.

As of the timing of this writing, it doesn’t appear that the two have discussed the matter further, though Brown left a parting shot about his feelings about analytics.

“Analytics have/are ruining the game we playing AI hoops,” he wrote.

That’s a debate that will continue to rage on, but the whole affair is a textbook example of what can happen when you fly too close to the sun in the social media ecosystem we’ve built for ourselves. SiriusXM NBA Radio’s fatal mistake was sacrificing context for a shot at virality, which backfired, potentially souring their relationship with Marks, who became the day’s main character, and pissing off Brown to boot.