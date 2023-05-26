The sports media world is currently reckoning with the perception that it has failed to properly discuss the Denver Nuggets and superstar Nikola Jokić this season as they marched to their first-ever NBA Finals.

Nugget coach Michael Malone chastised the media for overlooking his team and star player, and TNT’s Charles Barkley agrees with him. ESPN put its attention on the Los Angeles Lakers while Denver celebrated sweeping them. One New York-based media member put the blame on Denver, saying no one cares about the Nuggets there. Meanwhile, national NBA writer Chris Mannix blamed the team for not being interesting enough to write about. JJ Redick recently called out his co-workers and other NBA media members for not doing a good job selling a story like Jokić and the Nuggets.

ESPN’s Jay Williams wants to make it clear that he’s not part of the problem.

Williams says that the media members pushing that change are former athletes who used to play in the leagues they now cover.

There’s been a strong push in recent years by the “new media” to re-establish the way the sports media covers certain leagues, especially the NBA. And there may be some truth to how they go about it, but ultimately, if the suits at ESPN want to put the focus on LeBron and the Lakers while the Nuggets march to the Finals, that’s probably what’s going to happen.

