Photo credit: ESPN

In just three seasons, Jalen Brunson has already etched himself as one of the best players in New York Knicks history. But the best?

Jay Williams believes Brunson is on that path, if not already there. On the heels of watching Brunson hit the biggest shot of his career, a double bang-worthy three to put a dagger through the Detroit Pistons Thursday night, Williams placed the Knicks point guard on a pedestal.

“I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform. … Before it’s all said and done, I think we will be talking about him in that capacity.” —@RealJayWilliams on Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/5MmzVCwltR — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 2, 2025



“I know that he has to close the deal and win a championship. A lot of that is roster construction, the right pieces. I don’t think they’re actually going to have a chance against the Boston Celtics,” Williams said Friday morning on Get Up. “But I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform. I firmly believe that.”

Alan Hahn, a lifelong Knicks fan who has covered the team for nearly two decades, quickly interjected to question the word “ever,” citing Walt “Clyde” Frazier. You know, that point guard who led the Knicks to two championships.

“Before is said and done,” Williams then added. “I think we will be talking about him in that capacity.”

Saying unequivocally, “I think we are watching the greatest Knick ever to play in that Knick uniform,” is very different than adding the caveat of “before is said and done.” And let’s face it, closing the deal to “win a championship” is a big ask, especially for a franchise that hasn’t won one in more than 50 years.

The Knicks aren’t the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers, they might not have the toughest Mount Rushmore to crack. But with Frazier, Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing, even Bernard King and Carmelo Anthony, Jalen Brunson isn’t the best player in Knicks history. Brunson can become the greatest player in Knicks history, but he has a ways to go.

He’s been a Knick for three seasons. And while it’s been an electric three-year run, Brunson hasn’t even led the Knicks past the second round of the playoffs. Maybe this is the year? Not according to Williams, who already made it clear he doesn’t believe the Brunson-led Knicks have a chance against Boston in round two.

Jalen Brunson is the best closer in Knicks history. He embraced the challenge of reenergizing a dead franchise and has succeeded. For that alone, Knicks fans will always love him. And while there is hope that Brunson can become the best player in Knicks history, a lot of dreams have to be become reality before he can hold that title.