There’s no denying that LeBron James is among the greatest players in the history of the NBA.

However, it’s fair to say that LeBron has developed a reputation for complaining about calls with which he disagrees, as well as complaining about referees after games. There are even compilation videos of James complaining to refs because it happens so often.

ESPN’s Jay Bilas didn’t get the memo on any of that.

Bilas is making his NBA playoff broadcasting debut this weekend, calling the NBA Playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves alongside Mark Jones and Jorge Sedano.

The Lakers had a particularly rough performance in Game 1 Saturday evening, losing 117-95 at home to open the series. It was a frustrating evening for James and his squad, and his frustrations boiled over late when he didn’t get a call on a three-point shot when he felt he’d been fouled. After play stopped a few seconds later, LeBron went directly to a referee to plead his case, leading to an exchange in which Bilas gave James credit for something he probably doesn’t deserve credit for.

“He’s NOT a complainer” The commentator on LeBron 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kOx2KEgRDD — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) April 20, 2025

“LeBron James thought he got hit on that jump shot, and I think he did,” said Bilas.

“You can see the tangible frustration etched on the faces of both he and [Luka] Dončić tonight,” added Jones.

“And he’s not a complainer,” added Bilas.

That is not a descriptor that many NBA watchers would associate with James, even among his fans. Naturally, social media had a field day with the comment.

“He’s not a complainer,” the broadcaster said about LeBron. pic.twitter.com/fQeuToc1vG — Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) April 20, 2025

Did the announcer just say “he’s not a complainer” regarding LeBron James — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) April 20, 2025

The ABC crew actually said “he’s not a complainer” about LeBron James. Should be a #1 seed in next year’s PST, @BrandonMileski. — John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) April 20, 2025

Jay Bilas just said “he’s not a complainer”… about LeBron James??!?! Has Jay ever watched LeBron play before? What an absolutely bizarre comment 😂 — Lachlan McLean 📺 (@LachTalk) April 20, 2025

Even Seth Greenberg must be in awe of Bilas’s water-carrying on that call.