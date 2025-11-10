Jamal Mashburn (Courtesy of TNT Sports)

After a hiatus, Jamal Mashburn has returned to broadcasting.

The former University of Kentucky star and NBA All-Star is part of TNT Sports’ coverage of Big East and Big 12 college basketball this season. Mashburn joins Bruce Pearl, Jalen Rose, and studio host Adam Lefkoe.

On the TV side, Mashburn was best known for being an NBA analyst for ESPN for three years before leaving in 2010. Now, he’s back, eager to share his college game thoughts.

Awful Announcing recently caught up with Mashburn to discuss why he decided to give broadcasting another shot.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: Why did you stop being an analyst?

Jamal Mashburn: “I did it for about three years and got a little bit burnt out from traveling from Miami all the way to Hartford, and I had to drive to Bristol. Then my son started playing basketball. I wanted to spend more time with my kids and watch them grow up. He’s 24, going through his pro journey at this particular time. And my daughter is the oldest. They just needed more time with me. (After playing professionally for) 11 years. I wanted to reconnect. That’s why I left ESPN.”

What appeals to you about this gig at TNT Sports?

“Being a pro, you always admired how Turner did things and how it visually came off to the viewer, meaning Inside the NBA. The personalities were showcased, delivering content that’s informative but also fun. I’ve always viewed ESPN as a sports content show, but within a news format. I realized the difference. It’s just more relaxed here. It allows me to be authentic and be myself.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KTNes716EU

What was challenging about ESPN?

“At ESPN, you’ve got a whole lot of platforms that you’ve got to deal with from SportsCenter, all the morning stuff, L.A., and all these different things. So, it was hard for me to dial in at ESPN from the standpoint that they keep you at the car wash all the time. So, you find yourself working in the morning, and you feel like you’re saying the same thing at night. Nothing’s changed. This became a little bit troublesome for me.”

How would you evaluate your performance at TNT Sports so far?

“I’m still getting comfortable. It’s getting back into the rhythm of doing television. I was a communication major in college. This was something that I didn’t anticipate doing. You can either be behind the camera or in front of the camera. Fortunately for me, I have a lot of experience and a lot to say about the state of college basketball. I participated in it as a younger person, and I see where it’s going and where it’s at as well. So I would review my performance as TBD to be determined.”

What stands out about BYU’s AJ Dybantsa?

“AJ, he’s phenomenal. I followed him in high school, and I got a chance to talk to his dad here recently. For me, it’s his versatility, and I think he’s the perfect fit. He fits the pro game. He reminds me a little bit of Rudy Gay and also Paul George. I think his ceiling would be somewhere around a Paul George, where it could be a smooth 6-9 guy who could handle it, can play the two guard, point guard, and also small forward. And the way the NBA is set up now with five out and zero in, he can probably slide to the fourth spot like Golden State does with Jonathan Kuminga.”

Who’s the best team?

“Purdue looks pretty good. We had Florida and Arizona (on TNT last week). They look very good. Arizona won, but I think the backcourt of Florida is going to get up to speed with Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. The chemistry will be there. When you look at Florida’s frontcourt, they’re pretty dominant and, as you know, defense travels and rebounding travels as well.”

The annual Louisville vs. Kentucky rivalry game is on Tuesday. What was it like playing in those games?

“When I played there, we played in Freedom Hall and at Rupp Arena. Denny Crum was the (Louisville) coach. What I really noticed was the divide. You could stand in the middle with a jump ball circle, look to your left, look to your right, and see the arena split between different colors. One side was blue and the other side was red. Those games were fun. A lot of athleticism on the court. I remember LaBradford Smith, the guard from Louisville. Those games not only mattered, but they were also a test to see where we were at.”

How do you think Rick Pitino, your former coach at Kentucky, is going to do in Year 3 at St. John’s?

“Coach Pitino is going to do an outstanding job. If you look at his track record, around years three and four (there’s a breakthrough). It was year three, (Kentucky) went to the Elite Eight. Then the next year, we went to the Final Four. Then you look at his record at Louisville. In year four, they went to the Final Four. So, once he gets the right players, and in this day and age, at some point, I’m not quite sure if they can win a national championship, but they will also they will be a program that will be nationally recognized, which is something new. Over the past 20 years, St. John’s has not been relevant.”

What’s it like being reunited broadcasting-wise with Jalen Rose, your former ESPN teammate?

“We have a lot of history together. I always tell him he’s the one who beat me in the Final Four in New Orleans back in 1993, him and Chris Webber. We’ve had a long history of not only playing each other in high school and on the AAU circuit, but also in the pros. So, I know very well what type of person he is. It’s a lot of fun reconnecting, sharing those experiences on camera, and having chemistry as well.”

How has working with Adam Lefkoe helped you?

“He has embraced me with open arms. I can see what a true professional he is, and also the space he gives the analysts to open up and breathe. I’ve worked with some other people who host the show, and sometimes it’s about them and not letting the analysts strut their stuff.”