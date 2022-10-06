As discussed last week, Jamal Crawford is heading to Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. The company officially announced that move Thursday, spelling out that Crawford will be a regular analyst on the NBA on TNT Tuesday franchise. Beyond that, he’ll also be regularly featured on Thursday night show NBA TV Center Court and other NBA TV programming. Here’s more on that from a release:

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has announced that Jamal Crawford – one of the NBA’s most highly-regarded playmakers – has agreed to a multiyear deal which will see the three-time Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year featured as an NBA analyst across TNT, NBA TV and social media platforms. As part of his new role, Crawford will serve as a regular studio analyst for NBA on TNT Tuesday appearing alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe. The NBA on TNT Tuesday franchise, a two-time Sports Emmy winner for outstanding interactive experience (original programming), returns weekly starting in January. Beginning later this month, Crawford will be featured regularly on NBA TV Center Court. The weekly franchise – starting Thursday, Oct. 27 – is the network’s marquee night of live programming, incorporating enhanced viewing options, such as unique camera angles, next-gen analytics and social media integrations into the originally produced telecast. He will also appear regularly on NBA TV’s signature studio show, NBA GameTime. NBA Twitter Live’s coverage of NBA Opening Night on Tuesday, Oct. 18, will be Crawford’s first appearance of the season. Crawford – one of the NBA’s most active voices on Twitter – will also contribute to select games throughout the season.

Crawford taking Dwyane Wade’s place on NBA on TNT Tuesday was first reported by Andrew Marchand of The New York Post last week, so this isn’t particularly surprising. But it’s notable to have the details of what Crawford will be doing at NBA TV as well. And it’s interesting that this is a multi-year deal and a multi-platform one, going beyond just the two TV networks to content on social media platforms.

It will be interesting to see how Crawford (seen above in a January 2019 game) does in this new role. The 42-year-old Crawford has a lot of playing experience, playing for nine NBA teams from 2000-2020, and he also has some broadcasting experience. He served as a guest analyst for both TNT and NBA TV last season, so he’s got some experience with these networks and their casts, and he also did NBA HooperVision alternate feed commentary broadcasts with fellow former player Quentin Richardson for selected games on NBA League Pass last season. We’ll see how he does as a regular analyst.

[Photo from Jennifer Stewart/USA Today Sports]