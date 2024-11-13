Jalen Rose reacting to Miami Heat HC Erik Spoelstra calling a timeout he didn’t have. (The Comeback on X.)

There have been many consequential calls for timeouts in basketball history. Perhaps the most famous came from then-Michigan player Chris Webber in the 1993 NCAA title game, where he tried to call a timeout the Wolverines didn’t have, resulting in a technical foul that clinched the game for North Carolina.

One of Webber’s “Fab Five” Michigan teammates there, prominent NBA player turned analyst Jalen Rose, was in the crowd for Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra trying to call a timeout he didn’t have against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday. And Rose had quite the reaction when the cameras caught him. That can be seen in the screencap above and at 0:35 in the clip below:

“Oh no! Oh no! The referee is saying that Coach Spo has called a timeout. That’s a technical foul as the Heat are out of timeouts!” “Oh boy.” “Oh boy is right.” 🏀🎙️ https://t.co/cWKuxqX2KH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 13, 2024

Spoelstra did apologize for this error after the game, which the Pistons won 123-121:

Spo: “JB drew up a great play. We didn’t have the backside protected. Well-executed play, then I made a serious mental error at the end. That’s on me. I feel horrible about it. No excuse for that. I’m 17 years in. We talked about it in the huddle I knew we didn’t have anything. I… pic.twitter.com/iUzVnYLGfR — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) November 13, 2024

But it’s fascinating to see Rose (known for his commitment to Detroit, including with his Jalen Rose Leadership Academy high school) in the crowd for this one. And it’s a smart move by the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit cameras to zoom in on and showcase him here. This may have been an unfortunate flashback for him, but hey, it led to some interesting discussions.

