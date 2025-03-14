Photo credit: The Roommates Show

Despite receiving backlash from Kendrick Perkins, New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson has no plans of ending his podcast with teammate Josh Hart.

On the latest episode of The Roommates Show, Brunson and Hart welcomed Knicks owner James Dolan to the podcast. Dolan confirmed he has no issue with two of the team’s stars co-hosting a podcast together, but for some reason, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins recently urged them to the end the show.

“There are much worse things you could be doing than having a podcast,” Brunson said, noting he’s going to be talking to Hart whether it’s on a podcast or not. “There are a lot of things that go on that are much worse than sitting here and talking to you guys about stuff. Y’all can drag that, y’all can figure out whatever you want to figure out.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jalen Brunson went on to say there is backlash anytime a professional athlete is doing something that isn’t their profession, citing Kyler Murray’s video game interests and James Harden’s propensity to go out.

“No matter what you do, if it’s not your profession, someone is going to be saying something like, ‘you need to be focusing on your profession. I put my heart, blood and tears into this. I’m gonna go crazy if this is the only thing I think about. I’m gonna put myself through hell. I need some type of getaway. Sometimes we golf…I just find it funny how we’re supposed to just go to the gym, come home, just sit on the couch and wait for the next day.”

Last month, Kendrick Perkins claimed the podcast was a “distraction” if Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are “trying to go out and honestly compete for an NBA championship.” Perkins added “there would have been smoke and furniture moving around” if anyone was talking about podcasting when he was on the Boston Celtics for their 2008 championship.

“The invite’s still out there, Perk,” Brunson said to imply Perkins has been ducking their podcast. “Invite from a long time ago.”

“Just know when you come here, we’re gonna be moving this furniture,” Hart added with a laugh.

If Dolan doesn’t have an issue with the podcast, then no one should. Dolan has had a bitter relationship with the media throughout his tenure in New York and notoriously limits the interviews he, his players, coaches or front office conducts. Whatever media he’s willing to allow should be cherished, even if it’s a player podcast.