What happens when online sports discourse clashes with official press conferences? NBA fans discovered the answer this week when Ja Morant was asked a very internet-brained question during a press conference centered on his return to the Memphis Grizzlies after suspension.
A podcast host for Bluff City Media named Anthony Sain asked Morant how he felt about “polls, stories and media talk” about how other NBA guards had “overtaken” Morant during his suspension. Sain made sure to let Morant know Sain knew Morant was “still Him” before letting Morant respond.
“The league has a lot of talented players,” Morant said. “I have no say on who’s better than me and who’s not.”
Then Morant and the crowd of media laughed in unison.
NBA fans and media online clashed over whether the question was professional — and whether it needed to be.
“Which NBA twitter account asked Ja Morant this question,” asked influencer Ahmed/@big_business_ on X.
Which NBA twitter account asked Ja Morant this question ? pic.twitter.com/JSr2xKBLTi
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) December 15, 2023
Others laughed at Sain forgetting the name of Jalen Brunson, mocked the Grizzlies and NBA for credentialing someone who would ask such a question, and mourned the sanctity of sports journalism.
“Who’s the guy who plays for the NY Knicks?” https://t.co/yl6m4ibYxH
— jason concepcion (@netw3rk) December 15, 2023
They’re letting stans in now, we’re doomed. https://t.co/jYGrE7d6XZ
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) December 15, 2023
They let IcyJaSZN into the press conference https://t.co/B4BJ8QjRMU
— Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) December 15, 2023
At the same time, others defended Sain.
My brother @SainAsylum is the Tribal Chief of Grizz Twitter and he's a Grizz Media Pop Star. ? https://t.co/iA78qQpeI8
— Shy (Quiet 30 ?)????? (@SharonShyBrown) December 15, 2023
And the reporter himself did not back down or hide.
Me vs NBA Twitter Nerds talking like there are supposed to be ethics to questions asked lol
We get paid to talk about basketball and are blessed to be able to chop it up with amazing athletes
Thassit
It ain’t that serious
Mfers (in the media) ain’t delivering babies out… pic.twitter.com/W0pXgiTWqw
— Anthony Sain (@SainAsylum) December 15, 2023
It’s a fascinating question. NBA teams have certainly lowered the bar for who they will give press credentials to over time.
Because social media and digital content is the primary means by which some fans consume the NBA, the league and teams have accepted younger reporters and content creators as media in order to keep up.
Still, even Morant was clearly not expecting the question and did not really answer it. He looked uncomfortable.
So if the result of bringing Sain into the building for the press conference is an awkward moment, Memphis runs the risk of turning official (and with Morant, fairly serious) events into meme fodder.
The line has moved for what constitutes a credentialed sports “reporter” in 2023. But goofy questions that pit players against one another or force athletes to give takes on sports bar debates don’t help anyone.