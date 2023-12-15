Credit: Memphis Grizzlies

What happens when online sports discourse clashes with official press conferences? NBA fans discovered the answer this week when Ja Morant was asked a very internet-brained question during a press conference centered on his return to the Memphis Grizzlies after suspension.

A podcast host for Bluff City Media named Anthony Sain asked Morant how he felt about “polls, stories and media talk” about how other NBA guards had “overtaken” Morant during his suspension. Sain made sure to let Morant know Sain knew Morant was “still Him” before letting Morant respond.

“The league has a lot of talented players,” Morant said. “I have no say on who’s better than me and who’s not.”

Then Morant and the crowd of media laughed in unison.

NBA fans and media online clashed over whether the question was professional — and whether it needed to be.