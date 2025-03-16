Photo Credit: Detroit Pistons on YouTube.

Following a 113-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff made it clear that he did not think the game was officiated well.

Bickerstaff did not mince words while meeting with reporters after the game.

“I’m disgusted by the way that game was officiated,” Bickerstaff said in a video shared by Eric Vincent of Clutch Points. “The level of disrespect was above and beyond. They have a guy fall down, trip on his own teammate’s foot, they review us for a hostile act. They throw an elbow to our chest/neck area, I ask for them, ‘At least take a look at it, right? Just show us the respect to take a look at it.’ No one would take a look at it.

“The disrespect has gone far enough,” he continued. “And I’m not gonna allow our guys to be treated the way that they were treated tonight. I try to have a conversation with an official. The official was arguing with Mark (Thunder coach Mark Daigneault). I say his name one time and he screams at me and tells me ‘That’s enough.'”

JB Bickerstaff did not hold back at all….here are his thoughts on the officiating from tonight’s game…watch the whole thing #Pistons pic.twitter.com/kFw75E1oxQ — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) March 16, 2025

Oklahoma City and Detroit had similar shooting stats in the game, with the Thunder going 43-for-89 from the field and the Pistons going 42-for-88. Detroit actually shot better from distance, going 14-for-33 on threes, compared to Oklahoma City, who was 10-for-34.

But to Bickerstaff’s point, the Thunder dominated the game from the free-throw line, going 17-for-22. The Pistons, meanwhile, were 9-for-13. And while the two teams were called for a similar number of fouls (20 for OKC, 21 for Detroit), the Pistons were whistled for five technicals.

“We understand that we play a style of ball that’s physical, that’s on the edge,” Bickerstaff noted. “I coach my ass off with a passionate way. I’m into the games. Our players are into the games. We understand that. But we deserve the level of respect, because we’re competing our tails off and bringing something positive to this league. We’re growing young players. Our young players are competing their tails off. The least that they can do is get the same respect that everybody else in this league gets and get refereed the same way that everybody else in this league gets reffed.

“And enough is enough of it. And what you saw tonight was disgusting. It was a disgusting display of disrespect towards our guys and what we’re trying to do.”