The NBA and iHeartMedia are launching 11 new NBA podcasts, focusing on a handful of teams.
Six teams are getting shows: the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs. They’re hosted by a variety of individuals, including influencers, hosts, and broadcasters.
Here’s the lineup of shows, per Deadline.
Boston Celtics
- View from the Rafters: Behind the Scenes with the Boston Celtics, hosted by Abby Chin, Marc D’Amico, and Sean Grande
Brooklyn Nets
- Voice of the Nets with Chris Carrino
- Courtside Conversations with Ally Love
- Basketball’s Borough: A Brooklyn Hoops Podcast
Charlotte Hornets
- Hornets Hive Cast, hosted by Sam Farber
Cleveland Cavaliers
- The Chase Down with Justin Rowan and Carter Rodriguez
- Wine & Gold Radio, hosted by Joe Gabriele and Rafa Hernandez Brito
- CavsHQ, hosted by Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones
New Orleans Pelicans
- The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast, hosted by Joe Cardosi, Jim Eichenhofer, and Todd Graffagnini
- Between Bites, hosted by Nina Compton and Larry Miller
San Antonio Spurs
- Sound of the Spurs, hosted by Bill Schoening
So in case you’re a fan of any of those six teams and need more content in your life, you’ve got new options.
