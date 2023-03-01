NBABy Joe Lucia on

The NBA and iHeartMedia are launching 11 new NBA podcasts, focusing on a handful of teams.

Six teams are getting shows: the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs. They’re hosted by a variety of individuals, including influencers, hosts, and broadcasters.

Here’s the lineup of shows, per Deadline.

Boston Celtics

  • View from the Rafters: Behind the Scenes with the Boston Celtics, hosted by Abby Chin, Marc D’Amico, and Sean Grande

Brooklyn Nets

  • Voice of the Nets with Chris Carrino
  • Courtside Conversations with Ally Love
  • Basketball’s Borough: A Brooklyn Hoops Podcast

Charlotte Hornets

  • Hornets Hive Cast, hosted by Sam Farber

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • The Chase Down with Justin Rowan and Carter Rodriguez
  • Wine & Gold Radio, hosted by Joe Gabriele and Rafa Hernandez Brito
  • CavsHQ, hosted by Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones

New Orleans Pelicans

  • The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast, hosted by Joe Cardosi, Jim Eichenhofer, and Todd Graffagnini
  • Between Bites, hosted by Nina Compton and Larry Miller

San Antonio Spurs

  • Sound of the Spurs, hosted by Bill Schoening

So in case you’re a fan of any of those six teams and need more content in your life, you’ve got new options.

