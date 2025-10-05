Ian Eagle and Sarah Kustok on a 2019-20 YES broadcast. (NBA.com.)

Brooklyn Nets fans are going to hear much less from Ian Eagle than they’re accustomed to this season.

The longtime television play-by-play voice for the Nets will take a step back this season as he assumes a new role as Amazon Prime Video’s top NBA commentator. Appearing on the Sports Media Watch Podcast, Eagle revealed he will likely call between 10-15 Nets games for YES Network this season, down from about 40 per season in recent years. Fellow play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco will “assume the majority of the responsibility” for the team this upcoming season.

Eagle has been the primary voice of the Nets since 1995. He described his Nets commitment this season as “a sliding scale, depending upon availability and then how often they need me.”

Over on Prime Video, Eagle will call “in the neighborhood of 50 games” between the regular season and postseason, including the NBA Cup, NBA Play-in Tournament, and a conference final, the first of his career. His NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament obligations will remain unchanged; Eagle will continue to be the lead voice of March Madness and call the Final Four and National Championship.

As Prime Video enters its first year as an NBA broadcast partner, the streamer has hired a solid mix of established voices and fresh talent. Former players like Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, and Steve Nash will all hold prominent roles for Prime Video’s studio coverage despite having little formal broadcast experience. On the other hand, established talents like Eagle and his fellow former TNT Sports colleague, play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, will anchor the streamer’s game broadcasts.

For Nets fans, YES Network’s embarrassment of riches continues. Ruocco, Eagles primary replacement, already holds down prominent jobs as the lead play-by-play voice of both the WNBA and the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Even with Eagle taking a reduced role, YES Network won’t have anything to worry about handing the reins to Ruocco.