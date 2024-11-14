Photo Credit: YES Network

For years now, Brooklyn Nets TV play-by-play voice Ian Eagle has been one of the best in the business when it comes to his on-air energy and quick-witted phrases to perfectly describe the action happening in whatever sport he is calling. But according to him, these things don’t come as naturally as some may think.

Eagle has become a true jack of all trades as a broadcaster, calling everything from NBA, college basketball, NFL, and even select tennis action across multiple networks.

In any sport that Eagle is calling, one thing always rings true. He has his signature catchphrases down to a science.

While on the call of the Nets-Celtics matchup on Wednesday, Eagle offered some insight into his preparation for each broadcast, which stemmed from a question asked by Nets star Cam Thomas on how he comes up with his on-air metaphors.

“Yeah, I’ve got a question for Ian,” said Thomas in a pre-recorded video. “How does he come up with his metaphors? I love his metaphors. Ever since I was a kid when he be on TNT talking on playoff games, I was like, ‘I like his metaphors.’ I just wonder how he comes up with them.”

Eagle broke it down in a way Thomas and fans at home would understand, saying that he works on his metaphors “in the lab” just like Thomas does with his skills on the court.

“Here’s how I would put it,” said Eagle. First of all, I love the question from Cam. And I love the enthusiasm of it all, it was fantastic. I would say this, this is how I think Cam could relate. Cam has to get in the lab to work on his offensive moves. I get in the lab for metaphors. I get down and dirty. I’m trying things out in the mirror. I’m working phrases, word-play, and then when Cam gets to cook, I get to cook.”

✨ Ask The Announcers 📣 pic.twitter.com/wGBtuxt3sT — YES Network (@YESNetwork) November 14, 2024

Eagle would go on to say that his “lab” is in the shower unlike the court being the lab of Thomas. But it seems like there is quite a bit of work that goes into Eagle’s on-air performance night-in and night-out.

Perhaps more broadcasters should be practicing their on-air skills in the shower. Considering all of the high-profile responsibilities that Eagle has received over the years, including replacing Jim Nantz as the lead play-by-play voice of the NCAA Tournament, calling countless NBA playoff games on TNT, and calling NFL games for CBS, it seems like his preparation strategy is certainly working out.

