A premiere date has been announced for Hulu’s Lakers series.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers will drop its first two episodes on Monday, August 15th. The ten-part series will then have one episode released each Monday after that on Hulu.

Last month, a trailer for the series was released.

Here’s a synopsis from Hulu’s press release.

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this 10-part documentary series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it. When charismatic real estate tycoon Dr. Jerry Buss purchased the Los Angeles Lakers in a wildly risky and complex business deal, nobody could’ve predicted just how much success was to come. Kicking off the “Showtime” era in 1979, the notorious L.A.-playboy pioneered the business of basketball. He raised the price of floor seats, introduced dancers and a live band, opened an exclusive private club inside the arena, and cultivated famous fans in Hollywood. Over the last 40 years, the team captured 11 titles and retired the jerseys of some of the NBA’s most legendary players. Today, Dr. Buss’s empire is now worth more than $5 billion. But all of that success did not come easy. Along with notorious feuds, career-ending illnesses, and a bevy of insurmountable on-court obstacles, the Lakers have also weathered intense drama off the court – within Dr. Buss’s own family. Running the franchise as a “mom and pop” operation, Dr. Buss gave his children front office jobs with the understanding they would, someday, inherit his kingdom. But sibling rivalry, interpersonal conflict, and corporate unrest threatened to destroy everything Dr. Buss worked so hard to build. Ultimately, “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” is about family, business, and power –and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness.

The series, with Jeanie Buss and Antoine Fuqua serving as two of several executive producers, was first announced last May. It was largely thought of as a counter to HBO’s dramatized Winning Time, which received favorable reviews, was renewed for a second season, and drew the ire of Jerry West, among .others.

To me, it’s more like the Lakers version of The Last Dance, set over a much longer period of time without one central player like Michael Jordan in The Last Dance.

But after this, The Last Dance, and ESPN’s new Derek Jeter docuseries The Captain, I could go without a multi-part docuseries for a few years.