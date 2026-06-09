Credit: CHSN

The NBA world suffered a devastating loss after Stacey King died unexpectedly on Sunday. He was 59.

Along with being a beloved, energetic color commentator for the Chicago Bulls for nearly the last 20 years, King was also a three-time champion as a player for the Bulls in the 1990s as part of an eight-year NBA career.

On Monday night, CHSN aired a two-hour special, Remembering Stacey King, featuring colleagues, friends, and former teammates paying tribute to King (Bulls broadcast partner Adam Amin was among them).

One longtime friend to appear on the program was Horace Grant, a teammate of King’s and a fellow member of Chicago’s frontcourt for five seasons, including those three championship years (1991, 1992, and 1993).

Grant was overcome with emotion as he remembered his close friend in a heartfelt tribute.

“This is tough…he was that friend, man.” An emotional Horace Grant on his close friend and teammate Stacey King pic.twitter.com/kcLG7nITVp — Chicago Sports Network (@CHSN__) June 8, 2026

“For me personally, a brother, a friend. This is tough, man,” Grant began on King, as he fought back tears. “A brother, a friend that makes you laugh. A comrade who would give you the shirt off his back. He was that friend, man, who you could call in the middle of the night and talk to him about things. He was that guy, man. And Chicago is truly going to miss him as we are.”

“This is one of the toughest moments of my being here on Earth, man,” Grant said. “To have someone like that close to you pass on. It’s pretty tough. Real tough. And I don’t usually cry. Anyone can tell you. But this moment, man, it’s one of the worst. It’s one of the worst.”