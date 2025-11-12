Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

An integral part of the Chicago Bulls’ legendary three-peat is making his way to television.

Horace Grant, a starter on each of Michael Jordan’s championship Bulls teams from 1991-1993, is set to host a new TV show called Legends in Session with Horace Grant, according to a report by Andreas Wiseman in Deadline. The series will produce 13 hour-long episodes in its first season.

Per Wiseman, “Legends in Session will see each episode unfold like an NBA game with a pregame, tipoff, four quarters, halftime, and postgame. His guests will share their stories, defining moments, and personal journeys.” The show expects to feature Grant’s former teammates and rivals including Scottie Pippen, Stacey King, BJ Armstrong, Vernon Maxwell, Charles Oakley, Gary Payton, Penny Hardaway, and his brother Harvey Grant.

The show is set to air on cable TV in Chicago, then stream on platforms including Roku and Apple TV in mid-2026.

“There are so many stories we’ve never had the chance to tell and this show will allow us to celebrate what we’ve lived through, to give back while we do it, and to inspire the next generation to build on what we started,” Grant told Deadline. “At its heart, Legends in Session is more than a talk show—it’s a movement that bridges sports, storytelling, and service.”

Urban Grind TV will produce the series, with Wally Lockard III serving as executive producer.

“Urban Grind has spent years building platforms that empower and elevate the culture,” Lockard said. “Partnering with Horace Grant to bring Legends in Session to life is a natural evolution of that vision. This series goes beyond sports—it’s about legacy, leadership, and lasting impact. This is Legacy in Motion.”