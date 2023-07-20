On Thursday, HBO released a trailer for season two of Winning Time, its scripted series following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Showtime years.

Take a look.

The August premiere date for the seven-episode season was announced last month by HBO. The renewal was announced way back in April of 2022.

Jerry West took issue with his portrayal in the first season of the show, even vowing to take the case to the Supreme Court. Jason Clarke portrayed West in the first season, and returns in season two. We’ll see if West is portrayed the same way this time around.

The cast for the second season includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Chiklis, and Rob Morgan.

Winning Time seems likely to go beyond a second season. HBO has already optioned another of Pearlman’s books, Three Ring Circus, focusing on the Lakers of the mid-1990s through the mid-2000s. However, the second season of Winning Time only runs through 1984, meaning we still have several years to cover in the Showtime era if HBO wants to fully cover the dynasty.

Season two of Winning Time premieres August 6th on HBO and streaming on Max.

[Max]