Photo credit: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Atlanta Hawks play-by-play voice Bob Rathbun might enjoy calling NBA games, just not ones where Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting free throws.

Rathbun has been the Hawks’ TV announcer since 1996. And it doesn’t sound like Hawks fans have to worry about him ever moving to Milwaukee to call Bucks games. Those same Hawks fans, however, might want to worry if they ever had dreams of Giannis playing in Atlanta.

Giannis has long been criticized for testing the limits of the 10-second violation on free throw attempts. And the Hawks broadcast has long taken issue with Giannis testing those limits, and they were at it again during Atlanta’s 119-104 win in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

Atlanta Hawks broadcast was roasting Giannis for taking so long to shoot his free throws all night. “I forgot to bring a book.” pic.twitter.com/T2R7BczU1Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2024



“Ok, Giannis going to the line,” Rathbun said early in the first quarter as he braced himself for a long night of Giannis shooting free throws. “I forgot to bring a book for these free throws. Ugh. This is so tedious…They don’t do the 10-second clock like they do in the other 29 arenas…We’re ready. We’re ready!”

They were less than two minutes into the game and Rathbun was already suffering through watching Giannis take his third and fourth free throw attempts of the night. A night where Rathbun compared Giannis standing at the free throw line and staring at the rim to a guy “getting ready to putt.” But it was later learning that Giannis once attempted 32 free throws that really triggered Rathbun.

“His career high attempts, 32! That game must have taken four hours to play!” pic.twitter.com/coVgxOTMtn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2024



“His career high attempts, 32! That game must have taken four hours to play!” Rathbun ranted. “At least you folks at home can get up and go to the refrigerator get a little sumthin sumthin. Here, it’s just torture.”

If it means getting to watch Giannis play for your favorite team, most NBA fans would eagerly sign up for that torture.

[FanDuel Sports Network Southeast]