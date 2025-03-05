Photo Credit: Front Office Sports via X

Crypto coins and digital currency are red-hot, but buzz about new NBA and NASCAR coins Tuesday was quickly attributed to their respective social media accounts being hacked.

Front Office Sports confirmed that the NBA’s and NASCAR’s social media profiles were hacked. Those hacks resulted in fake press releases being posted, touting new crypto coins.

The NBA’s faux post called the NBA Coin “a groundbreaking digital asset designed to redefine fan engagement, transactions and experiences within the basketball ecosystem.”

Official NBA accounts were hacked, NBA PR confirms to @FOS. Sorry, no NBA Coin on Solana coming. pic.twitter.com/r45fSFkbV7 — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) March 4, 2025

A similar post went up on NASCAR’s social media sites for its Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series.

“Introducing $NASCAR Token—the official digital asset of motorsports, built on Solana to enhance fan engagement, rewards, and exclusive experiences,” the NASCAR post read. “Fast. Secure. The future of NASCAR.”

It was a NASCAR Crypto token on Solana. Hope it was a hack and not real. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 4, 2025



Getting rid of the hacker(s) proved problematic. After the NBA deleted the first post, the fake post kept returning. The situation appeared resolved by late afternoon.

first crypto tweet got deleted, now it’s up again—the hackers are still in the system! pic.twitter.com/c9VFVzSOZn — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) March 4, 2025

It’s the second time in a matter of weeks the “NBA” and the word “hacked” have appeared together in a headline. After the shocking Luka Dončić trade, many fans and players were convinced Shams Charania’s X account had been hacked. Charania himself even wondered if his phone had been hacked when he received texts confirming the trade.