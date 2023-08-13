When Gregg Popovich talks, people usually listen. Except at his Hall of Fame induction speech.

While Pop has spoken in great depth about off-court issues, the same can’t be said at times when he’s talking basketball. Popovich’s short and to the point sideline interviews became the stuff of legend, particularly his lovably awkward interactions with the late Craig Sager. In case you were wondering which Pop was showed up on Saturday night, it was definitely the loquacious one.

The five-time NBA champion was joined on stage by four pillars of the Spurs dynasty – Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, David Robinson, and Manu Ginobili. (It would have been a real power play had Pop put Victor Wembanyama up there as well.) After thanking his family, Popovich turned to his players as another one of the reasons why he was enshrined in Springfield. However, Rashad and the organizers mistook it as the end of his speech, leading to this amazing moment as Pop was played off with music and everything only to take control back of the podium.

Don't you even think about ending Gregg Popovich's Hall of Fame speech prematurely, Ahmad Rashad! pic.twitter.com/yAH8tOaAm4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 13, 2023

When Popovich said “duh” in giving credit to his players, the folks at the Hall of Fame must have heard “done” and thought that was the end of the speech. Ever the coach, Popovich ushered Rashad back off the stage and gave everyone a lesson in listening. There’s a reason why he’s won so many rings, folks!

That wasn’t the only highlight of Popovich’s speech. Earlier he told everyone about his propensity to cuss. He gave everyone ample warning that something was coming. And yet, he still was able to get a swear word beyond the NBATV censors!

The man gave more than fair warning and they were still slow on the dump button pic.twitter.com/J1s1MF37ai — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2023

Popovich also said that he “would be in handcuffs” if he tried to get away with coaching Parker today how he did back in his playing days, with the former point guard nodding affirmatively.

Gregg Popovich: "If I coached him now the way I did then, I would be in handcuffs. Seriously, I would be behind bars. Don't you think Tony?" Tony Parker: *Nods head vigorously*pic.twitter.com/vZCzl8U5k8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 13, 2023

The real end of the speech came after Popovich paid tribute to Parker and each of the four players on stage with him in a touching tribute, as well as a plea for everyone to relate better with one another. All in all, it was a fitting evening for the winningest coach in NBA history and a true one of a kind personality.