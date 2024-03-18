Credit: Bally Sports Florida

As soon as Gradey Dick and Anthony Black decided to swap jerseys with one another, they must have known what they were doing.

Sunday, the Orlando Magic defeated the Toronto Raptors 111-96. It was a game featuring appearances by two highly-rated rookies. Toronto’s Gradey Dick put up ten points and an assist in 27 minutes of action while Orlando’s Anthony Black scored two points in three minutes of action.

After the game, the two rookies met at midcourt and did a jersey swap. While a nice gesture, their last names, when put side-by-side, told a certain story that was impossible for Bally Sports Florida audiences to ignore.

Did they know what they were doing? If you ask us, when you have a last name like Gradey does, you don’t go into any situation like this without understanding the full ramifications of what you’re about to do.

Certainly, basketball fans noticed.

Gen Z joins the NBA, exhibit 1 pic.twitter.com/baHVoA62fa — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2024

Greatest TV moment of 2024 https://t.co/zs1iPd1qnS — Gabriel Lopez (@LVBeerman) March 18, 2024

how is this real https://t.co/1jifviv6f1 — Sean (@SeanStangland) March 18, 2024

Credit due to the commentators for somehow holding their tongues. There’s no doubt that they saw what was on the monitors and found the strength within themselves to say nothing.

Just know the commentator wanted to say something — Jeff/El Jefe (@jpsfg) March 18, 2024

Having people giggle at this name is par for the course for Gradey Dick. Earlier this season, New Orleans Pelicans analyst Antonio Daniels couldn’t stop laughing when he realized his name.

"Lets just call him Gradey for the rest of the game" 😅 pic.twitter.com/P9Q5sHXNV3 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) February 6, 2024

[Bally Sports Florida, AA on X]