Credit: Bally Sports Florida
By Sean Keeley on

As soon as Gradey Dick and Anthony Black decided to swap jerseys with one another, they must have known what they were doing.

Sunday, the Orlando Magic defeated the Toronto Raptors 111-96. It was a game featuring appearances by two highly-rated rookies. Toronto’s Gradey Dick put up ten points and an assist in 27 minutes of action while Orlando’s Anthony Black scored two points in three minutes of action.

After the game, the two rookies met at midcourt and did a jersey swap. While a nice gesture, their last names, when put side-by-side, told a certain story that was impossible for Bally Sports Florida audiences to ignore.

Did they know what they were doing? If you ask us, when you have a last name like Gradey does, you don’t go into any situation like this without understanding the full ramifications of what you’re about to do.

Certainly, basketball fans noticed.

Credit due to the commentators for somehow holding their tongues. There’s no doubt that they saw what was on the monitors and found the strength within themselves to say nothing.

Having people giggle at this name is par for the course for Gradey Dick. Earlier this season, New Orleans Pelicans analyst Antonio Daniels couldn’t stop laughing when he realized his name.

[Bally Sports Florida, AA on X]

