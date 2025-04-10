Some of the NBA local announcing teams for 2024-25. (All images either screencaps or from networks; graphic by Andrew Bucholtz.)

Now that the NBA’s regular season is coming to an end, we want your perspectives on how the various local TV broadcast booths did. There were a lot of changes in where many teams’ local games were shown this year, and a few changes to on-air booths as well. And around a NBA season where there was so much noise about national broadcasters’ takes and national broadcast ratings, the local picture is worth examination.

As with all of our rankings (local NBA announcers last year, also regular-season men’s college basketball, NFL, CFB, MLB, WNBA, NHL, and more), the bottom of this post contains a form to vote (also available here). The form features the NBA teams in alphabetical order, with their most regular local TV play-by-play voice and analyst or analysts listed immediately afterwards and other announced substitute voices listed with an “also” where possible. You will be asked to grade those teams’ broadcast setups individually from A to F. A is the best grade, and F is the worst.

You can grade as few or as many teams as you desire, and you can Control-F to find a team you’re particularly interested in voting for. Once you’ve selected your grades, submit them. Feel free to add comments or explanations for your grades, but it’s not required. All votes and comments are anonymous, and email addresses are not collected.

The voting form is below and here. It will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Monday, April 14. The rankings will be announced at Awful Announcing later next week.

Loading…

Thanks for voting!