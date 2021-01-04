Most of the Sunday night headlines and attention focused on the Philadelphia Eagles giving up on winning their game versus the Washington Football Team. But big things were happening in the NBA as well, notably Steph Curry having the best scoring night of his career.

The Golden State Warriors superstar put 62 points on the board in a 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. That surpassed his previous career-high of 54 points and was the first 60-point game by a Warriors player since Klay Thompson scored 60 just over four years ago.

(If you’d forgotten or weren’t aware, the Warriors’ team record for most points in a game is Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. That one’s not going to be broken.)

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 ?!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 ? — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

In addition to Thompson and Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Joe Fulks are the other Warriors to score 60 points in a game.

Curry shot 18-for-31 in Sunday’s game, including 8-for-16 on three-pointers. He also hit 18 of his 19 free throws, along with five rebounds and four assists for the night.

Such a big night is usually accompanied by some memorable broadcasting calls, and the Warriors’ TV and radio announcers did not disappoint there.

The one most people heard watching the game or catching the highlights on Twitter came from Bob Fitzgerald for NBC Sports Bay Area after Curry hit his final three-pointer of the evening:

STEPHEN CURRY HOW 62 POINTS pic.twitter.com/3Y8BQGI7lj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

“Got it! 62!” is a good call with Fitzgerald’s enthusiasm matching the moment.

How did Curry’s career night sound on radio? Give a listen to Tim Roye’s call on San Francisco’s 95.7 The Game:

Curry goes for 62 ?? @warriorsvox on the call pic.twitter.com/YxFcZDSWJi — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 4, 2021

“Handoff, Curry, takes another three. It’s up and GOOD!” called Roye. “He hit it with a guy in front of him and a guy behind him! He’s got 62!”

Following the game, Roye acknowledged his good fortune in getting to call Curry’s game and witness the action first-hand.

How lucky am I, to have the task of trying to describe the play of @StephenCurry30 every night? It's a play by play announcers dream and I am truly blessed. — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) January 4, 2021

All that was missing was a home crowd of Warriors fans getting to enjoy Curry’s scoring explosion at Chase Center. That would’ve been a special memory for 18,064 spectators.

After losing their first two games by a combined 65 points, Golden State looked nothing like the title contender that dominated the NBA in seven of the past eight seasons, reaching five consecutive NBA Finals and winning three championships. Losing Thompson to a season-ending injury for the second straight year, along with Kevin Durant to free agency after the 2018-19 season, could be too much to overcome.

“I take all that personally.” – Steph Curry on the slander pic.twitter.com/s5aEOs9EH0 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 4, 2021

Curry, 32, was a contributor to the Warriors’ slow start, shooting 13-for-38 in those first two games and less than 50 percent in four of his first five games. That led some to question whether or not he had lost a step or some of his shooting touch.

But Curry reminded everyone that he can still be an explosive scorer, one capable of taking over a game and hitting a basket from anywhere on the floor. (The Warriors are now 3-3, by the way.) He’s been one of the most fun players to watch in the NBA during his 12-season career, winning two Most Valuable Player awards. Maybe Curry isn’t an MVP anymore, but he’s definitely worth watching every night.