Credit: Gil’s Arena, Joe Budden on X

Gilbert Arenas has built a media empire with his Gil’s Arena podcast in partnership with Underdog. But in spite of his growth and success, Arenas says he is in a very weird spot with the company.

The conference finals should theoretically be a time when someone of Arenas’ name recognition and NBA experience would be centerstage, especially on the show that bears his name. However, on Wednesday, Gilbert Arenas was nowhere to be seen and Skip Bayless was sitting in his seat, fresh off his First Take comeback.

Bayless was originally brought in to take part in a football show with Underdog and Arenas. But while Gilbert Arenas was off of his own show, he did stream later in the day. And he had some very interesting things to say.

In a clip posted to social media, Arenas hinted that there may be drama brewing behind the scenes at Underdog and that he may be on the way out of his own show.

Gilbert arenas with a subtle warning to underdog thinking they can replace him with skip bayless on gils arena pic.twitter.com/JGoJ5a2I8E — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Thechat101) May 21, 2026

“I’m not sure they like me anymore. I just, I don’t know,” Arenas said. “I’m just going to let you all know. No different than NBA. Just remember this, chat, words are powerful, just like in the NBA. When people start writing the team is better without them, that player reads it, that player believes it, that player starts acting like it.”

“If you all saying this show is better without me and the producers say, ‘hey, fans, they don’t care if he’s here or not.’ But I’m on vacation, so I don’t need to be at work. I’m Finals. I think I’m on Finals duty, not this one.”

The show’s name is still Gil’s Arena, but the podcast channel now carries the more generic name of The Arena. But Gilbert Arenas sold 50% of his show to Underdog, so they theoretically have the ability to do what they want with his show as the cast has contracts with the company.

Still though, why wouldn’t Underdog want Gilbert Arenas on Gil’s Arena during what is arguably the most anticipated conference finals series in years in the absolute peak of the NBA postseason? Why is he streaming on his own and not hosting?

His comments would suggest that there is some serious conversation behind the scenes about the future direction of the show and his role in it. It would be a shock if the two sides parted ways given just how successful the show has been with Arenas at the forefront and as one of the rising stars in the industry. At the very least, it’s going to invite a very close look as to what happens over the next few weeks and if Gil may be kicked out of his own arena.