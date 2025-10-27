Credit: Gil’s Arena

When the FBI finally made arrests last week as part of its years-long investigation into sports gambling improprieties in pro sports, many connected the dots to the smack-talk professional formerly known as Agent Zero. But in his first extended comments since both Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups were detained by federal authorities, Gilbert Arenas denied snitching on either man.

During a stream on Playback on Friday night, Arenas insisted he had nothing to do with Rozier or Billups’ arrest. The retired NBA point guard claimed that the case under which federal authorities arrested him in July is completely separate from the latest case in which Rozier and Billups allegedly participated in an illegal betting ring and fraudulent poker games, respectively.

“This is a whole different level,” Arenas said.

“My case is different.”

Arenas was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in a high-stakes poker ring. In that case, Arenas was accused of hosting and receiving payment from illegal organized poker games. Arenas pleaded not guilty to charges of operating an illegal gambling business and lying to federal investigators.

When he was released on a $50,000 bond, Arenas posted a video smiling into the camera in a casual outfit, dancing down the courtroom steps. In a caption, Arenas wrote that he “just rented the house” and was not part of the poker ring.

However, Arenas openly threatened to snitch on his case at the time. In follow-up comments Friday night on Playback, Arenas clarified that he would still operate as an informant on his case, but not this one.

In typical Arenas fashion, he jokingly noted the difference between his case and that of Rozier and Billups.