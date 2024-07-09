Screenshot

It’s that time of year in the NBA when rumors fly, reports are made then denied and deals are signed, while media and fans try to make sense of everything.

Gilbert Arenas took issue with the “reports” part of that Monday on the latest episode of the Gil’s Arena podcast. The former NBA star seemed upset about recent reports surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers. He even singled out one reporter in particular, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, for a report.

Woj reported in June that the Lakers had offered UConn head coach Dan Hurley a six-year deal worth $70 million. Whatever his offer from LA, Hurley opted to remain at UConn (and has a new contract there) and the Lakers chose JJ Redick as their new coach.

More recently, LakersDaily.com insider Anthony Irwin reported the team offered free agent Klay Thompson a four-year contract worth $80 million.

Arenas, who grew up in Los Angeles and is a Lakers fan, disputed both reports.

“We [Lakers] didn’t offer no $80 million, dawg,” he said. “Stop listening to Woj and them. We didn’t offer him [Klay] $80 [million], we didn’t offer that coach no $70 million. Y’all crazy, it’s crazy talk. We the Lakers, you use our name to get famous … to boost their financial status with other teams. We did not offer these people that kind of money.”

The Warriors on Saturday signed Thompson then traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in an historic six-team trade.

Part of what Arenas said makes sense. Agents in every sport have been known to encourage “Team A is offering my player X amount” rumors in a bid to land a better deal for their client. But to dispute specific reports by respected NBA insiders is not a good look, especially for guys with a strong track record like Woj.

