Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t just frustrated with his own team after the Bucks suffered a blowout loss to the Knicks, but with reporters as well.

The Bucks improbably sit 13th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 2-7 record in their first nine games. Considering there are only two teams in the entire conference with a winning record in the early stages of the season, their inability to climb out of the conference’s cellar is all the more surprising.

One of those losses came on Friday night to the new look Knicks, who haven’t exactly set the world on fire so far this season either. The Knicks eeked out a 22 point victory and in the locker room afterwards, Giannis destroyed his own team with not competing. He also took time while answering a question to call out a reporter who he felt didn’t want to be in the Bucks locker room by saying “if you don’t want to be here you can leave.”

Thankfully it at least didn’t reach Joel Embiid levels of conflict.

Giannis: “Came to New York lost by 30. We don’t compete…I’m not OK w that s*t”

(To off camera) “Hey man if you don’t wanna be here you can leave”

“If you not frustrated w losing GTFOH”

“Don’t have lot of times [at] MSG…Sometimes we take that s*t for granted. I’m not” pic.twitter.com/H8Sw5P8Vae — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 9, 2024

When Damian Lillard came to Milwaukee, it was supposed to spur the Bucks on to another championship run. Instead, they currently sit with a worse record than the Washington Wizards.

Things have been going so poorly for the Bucks so far this season that Doc Rivers might be back calling games for ESPN before we know it. And the frustration is clearly showing for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

