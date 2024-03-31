Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a long time at the free throw line.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is an incredible athlete, one of the very best in the game today. The two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA Finals MVP often shows off his otherworldly talents. But then there are the times when he’s at the free-throw line, where Antentokounmpo’s game sometimes slows down more than Gary the Snail.

Antetokounmpo has racked up his fair share of 10-second violations throughout his career. And earlier this year, Giannis’ slow play at the free-throw line earned him some ribbing from the Denver Nuggets’ commentators during a Bucks-Nuggets game. That trend continued this weekend. Milwaukee played the Atlanta Hawks down in Georgia, and the Hawks’ commentators made sure to get in on the ribbing.

With his Bucks trailing 31-28, Antetokounmpo stepped to the line to shoot free throws. Naturally, Giannis took his time to do that. Hawks announcers decided it was time to poke some fun.

https://twitter.com/AhnFireDigital/status/1774227522542067820

“If you brought a book with you to the game, you could probably read a couple of chapters waiting for Giannis at the line,” Hawks TV commentator Bob Rathbun quipped. “Next free throw? 15 minutes,” he went on to add after Giannis sank them.

Giannis probably won’t change his ways at the line, but it will be amusing to see if broadcasters continue to try and joke around about it. As always, with running jokes, you run the risk of taking things too far sometimes. But with all that said, Rathbun connected on a funny quip here.

[Ahn Fire Digital]